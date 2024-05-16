New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 16, 2024) - Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DFLI) ("the Company"), is excited to announce its CEO, Dr. Denis Phares recently sat down for an interview with SmallCaps Daily. During the interview, Phares discussed Dragonfly Energy's revolutionary dry electrode process, commitment to sustainability, and strategic acquisitions, shedding light on the Company's innovative approach to battery technology and its vision for future growth in diverse markets.

To read the full interview visit: https://smallcapsdaily.com/smallcaps-daily-sits-down-with-dr-denis-phares-ceo-of-dragonfly-energy

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DFLI) is a comprehensive lithium battery technology company, specializing in cell manufacturing, battery pack assembly, and full system integration. Through its renowned Battle Born Batteries® brand, Dragonfly Energy has established itself as a frontrunner in the lithium battery industry, with hundreds of thousands of reliable battery packs deployed in the field through top-tier OEMs and a diverse retail customer base. At the forefront of domestic lithium battery cell production, Dragonfly Energy's patented dry electrode manufacturing process can deliver chemistry-agnostic power solutions for a broad spectrum of applications, including energy storage systems, electric vehicles, and consumer electronics. The Company's overarching mission is the future deployment of its proprietary, nonflammable, all-solid-state battery cells.

To learn more about Dragonfly Energy and its commitment to clean energy advancements, visit www.dragonflyenergy.com/investors.

