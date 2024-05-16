Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 16, 2024) - Celly Nutrition Corp, makers of unbuzzd, a pioneering beverage company for innovative, cutting-edge alcohol metabolizing technology for recreational use products, is thrilled to announce the launch of its newly designed packaging and logo, meticulously crafted in collaboration with the renowned branding agency, Six+One. This launch signifies a pivotal moment in unbuzzd's journey in preparation for the expected launch this summer.





The newly introduced packaging and logo blend a playful, energetic, and unexpected aesthetic with a fresh, upscale finish. This combination not only reflects a premium and distinct look but also captures unbuzzd's unique personality, resonating with a diverse audience ranging from college students to working professionals, and even those golfers who are mindful of family commitments.

The design features a vibrant green and yellow color scheme that hints at the beverage's "clear-eyed citrus" flavor, appealing to a broad demographic of drinkers. The fluid and fun logo is designed to connect with consumers on a deeper level, striking a refreshing balance between enjoyment and responsibility.

John Duffy, CEO of Celly Nutrition, expressed his excitement about the new branding, stating, "At unbuzzd, we view branding as a crucial element in connecting with our consumers. It goes beyond visual identity; it's about making a meaningful impact. Our design encapsulates this philosophy by merging fun with sophistication, proving that serious products can be both enjoyable and engaging."

Eric Rojas, Founder of Six+One, elaborated on the design choices, "We chose a deep natural green and a sunny yellow to reflect the vibrant, citrusy essence of the drink. It's crucial for us to find the overlap of fun and science, ensuring the brand remains accessible yet distinctive."

The design extends to all packaging formats, including a 12 oz slim can, powder sticks, and outer pouch packaging. Six+One faced the challenge of balancing personality with purpose in a way that speaks to consumers. While the packaging is fun, sophisticated, and inviting, it also highlights that the product is developed by world-class R&D in Pharmacology and Medicine. It emphasizes key benefits like promoting alcohol metabolism, restoring mental clarity, and rehydrating the body. Furthermore, it underlines the importance of responsible drinking, with a clear message that the only safe way to drive is with a 0.0% BAC.

This branding initiative is a testament to unbuzzd's dedication to evolution and connection, aligning with Six+One's philosophy of emphasizing a brand's purpose beyond its products. By focusing on meaningful consumer interactions, unbuzzd is poised to enrich the beverage experience and forge stronger connections across its diverse consumer base expected to start this summer.

For additional information, please contact:

John Duffy

Chief Executive Officer

T: (508) 479-4923

E: johnduffy@cellynutrition.com

ABOUT CELLY NUTRITION CORP.:

Celly Nutrition stands as a pioneering force in the wellness and recovery supplement landscape. With a commitment to innovation and quality, the company has secured an exclusive global licensing agreement with FSD Pharma, harnessing cutting-edge alcohol metabolizing technology for recreational uses. This strategic move positions Celly Nutrition as a leader in the development of science-driven solutions designed to enhance individual health and recovery processes, marking a new era in the support of responsible alcohol consumption.





ABOUT SIX+ONE:

Six+One is an independent, minority-owned, purpose-driven branding, advertising, and production agency based in NYC. They're dedicated to reinventing brands, redefining categories, and reshaping culture, what they call "Disruption for Good." They do this for clients like The Bronx Zoo, The New York Aquarium, Spectrum, Concentrix, Seagram's Escapes, unbuzzd, and more. Six+One is home to Six+One Studios, a full-service production arm that has produced films like "Chicago: America's Hidden War," which was shortlisted at the "for your consideration" phase of the 2021 Academy Awards. In 2019, Six+One launched the non-profit organization For the Greater Hood, providing a dignified one-on-one shopping experience for NYC's growing homeless population by giving over 2.5 million dollars' worth of new clothing.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the terms, scope, and benefits of the strategic partnership with BevSource, including the stated assistance with the production and distribution of unbuzzd, BevSource as an ideal partner for the unbuzzd venture, and the partnership being a major milestone and critical step of bringing unbuzzd to consumers across the USA this year and eventually North America; the stated formulation and benefits of unbuzzd, including its formulation and claims of expediting alcohol metabolism and stimulation of mental alertness; the coming launch of unbuzzd, and the Company carrying out its stated commitments, business plans, and strategic objectives.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including the Company's ability to carry out and realize upon the terms, scope, and benefits of the strategic partnership with BevSource; the Company's ability to maintain and realize upon the stated formulation and benefits of unbuzzd the Company to carry out its coming launch of unbuzzd under the stated timelines and geographic areas, and the Company's ability to carrying out its stated commitments, business plans, and strategic objectives.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, the Company's ability to carry out and realize upon the terms, scope, and benefits of the strategic partnership with BevSource; the Company's ability to maintain and realize upon the stated formulation and benefits of unbuzzd the Company to carry out its coming launch of unbuzzd under the stated timelines and geographic areas, and the Company's ability to carrying out its stated commitments, business plans, and strategic objectives.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

The Company makes no medical, treatment or health benefit claims about unbuzzd. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Health Canada or other similar regulatory authorities have not evaluated any claims regarding unbuzzd. The efficacy of such products have not been confirmed by approved research. Rigorous scientific research and clinical trials are needed. No clinical trials for the use of the Company's proposed products have been conducted. Any references to quality, consistency, efficacy and safety of potential products do not imply that the Company verified such in clinical trials or that the Company will complete such trials.

For further information:

John Duffy, Chief Executive Officer, Celly Nutrition Corp.

Email: johnduffy@cellynutrition.com

Telephone: 508-479-4923

Website: www.cellynutrition.com

