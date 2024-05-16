From May 20, 2024, a mandatory tender offer to buy AB "Snaige" shares (ISIN code LT0000109274) is launched. The closing date for execution of the tender offer is June 03, 2024. The price per share is EUR 0.13. The maximum number of shares to buy is 3 434 834. The minimum number of shares to buy is 1. Order entry - from 09:00 till 16:00 EEST each auction day, from 09:00 till 15:30 EEST on the last auction day. Order uncross - 2024-06-03 15:45 EEST Settlement date - 2024-06-05 Market: VSE Tender Offer (Genium INET trading system) Orderbook: SNG1LTO2. Announcement from Snaige: https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=b8a81fa91e3de3cf00c9d45d3512940fa&lang=e n&src=listed Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqomxbaltic.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1222627