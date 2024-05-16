CSP, Inc.: ARIA Cybersecurity's AZT PROTECT Sweeps Industry Awards, Bringing Home EIGHT Accolades for OT Security Excellence and Innovation

Cybersecurity Excellence Award for best OT security solution latest award for AZT PROTECT

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2024 / ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions, a CSPi business (NASDAQ:CSPi), has swept the board during industry awards season, scooping eight prestigious awards for its operational technology (OT) cybersecurity solution, AZT PROTECT.

This month AZT PROTECT was named winner in the "OT Security" category at the 9th Annual 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards in recognition of its breakthrough approach to protecting critical infrastructure from sophisticated new cyberattacks. It was the eighth major industry award for AZT PROTECT this year - just 10 months since the solution was launched in July 2023.

"These awards represent a major endorsement by the cybersecurity industry for AZT PROTECT, which is stopping the dangerous new forms of attacks targeting OT environments that existing defenses are missing," says Gary Southwell, General Manager of ARIA Cybersecurity. "The solution has already been proven in some of the largest manufacturing environments in the world. It has been designed from the ground up to guard against the new breed of sophisticated nation-state and supply-chain attacks that are causing widespread havoc across multiple industry sectors - helping companies protect their critical assets, revenue, and reputation."

AZT PROTECT is a fully automated solution that comprehensively secures OT endpoints against all threats - both known and unknown - using real-time monitoring and immediate threat mitigation without relying on centralized cloud updates and constant patching. It reduces application vulnerability exploits to near zero by neutralizing threats in real time before they cause harm, using a revolutionary AI-driven patented technique for analyzing executable code, scripts, and processes. It is designed for companies that manage critical applications in sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, government, oil and gas, utilities, and financial services.

Industry honors AZT PROTECT with multiple awards

"We congratulate ARIA Cybersecurity on being recognized as an award winner in the OT Security category of the 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards," said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the Information Security Community, which organizes the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. "Your achievement reflects outstanding commitment to the core principles of excellence, innovation, and leadership in cybersecurity."

ARIA Cybersecurity also won six awards for AZT PROTECT at the 12th Annual Global InfoSec Awards held during RSA Conference 2024 and judged by Cyber Defense Magazine. The awards were: "Market Leader Endpoint Security", "Most Innovative Endpoint Security", "Hot Company Software Supply Chain Security", "Next Gen Software Supply Chain Security", "Hot Company Zero-Trust Application Protection", and "Next Gen Zero-Trust Application Protection".

"We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cybercrime. AZT PROTECT is absolutely worthy of these coveted awards and consideration for deployment in your environment," said Yan Ross, Global Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.

In March, AZT PROTECT was also named "Silver Winner" in the "Operational Technologies Security" category in the 2024 edition of the Globee Awards for Cybersecurity.

For further information on this multi-award-winning solution please visit: https://www.ariacybersecurity.com/aria-azt-protect/

ABOUT ARIA CYBERSECURITY SOLUTIONS

ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions , a business of CSP Inc., recognizes that better, stronger, more effective cybersecurity starts with a smarter approach. Our solutions provide new ways for organizations to protect their most critical assets-they can shield their critical applications from attack with our AZT solution, while monitoring internal traffic, device-level logs and alert output with our ARIA ADR solution to substantially improve threat detection and surgically disrupt cyberattacks and data exfiltration. Customers in a range of industries rely on our solutions to accelerate incident response, automate breach detection, and protect their most critical assets and applications-no matter where they are stored, used, or accessed. Learn more at ARIACybersecurity.com

