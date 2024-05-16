Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 16, 2024) - Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has mobilized a field crew to open the Great Burnt camp and commence regional prospecting and soil geochemical sampling.

In addition, Benton has executed a minimum 3,000 m drill contract with a local company, MCL Drilling from Deer Lake, NL, with crews expected to arrive in late May to start its Phase 3 drill program. Benton anticipates that the drill program will be increased substantially as it ramps up its exploration program.

The Phase 3 exploration program will consist of:

Regional soil geochemical sampling, prospecting and geological mapping;

Trenching, washing, mapping and channel sampling of the Great Burnt Main and South Pond Deposits;

Trenching, washing, mapping and channel sampling an extensive number of regional targets;

Drill testing the down plunge extents of the Great Burnt Main Deposit;

Infill drilling on the Great Burnt Main Deposit;

Drill testing the parallel plate conductor east of the Great Burnt Main Deposit;

Drill testing the South Pond Deposit;

Drill testing the South Pond B Gold zone;

Mineral deposit studies and lithogeochemical investigations in conjunction with Memorial University;

Structural geological mapping with experienced consulting geologist; and

Ongoing interpretation of historic and new geophysical data to generate targets for additional work.

President and CEO Stephen Stares stated: "With copper prices hovering at all-time highs, this is truly an exciting time for us at Benton as this will be our first full season of exploration at Great Burnt, and we anticipate that the coming months will continue to show the true potential of this highly prospective copper project. We will continue to update shareholders on our progress as the exploration program ramps up as well as when drilling commences. The Company is well funded to complete up to 15,000 m of drilling on immediate targets, with plans to continue drilling based on continued success."

Highlights from Benton's first two phases of drilling include:

GB-23-02: 13.00 m of 8.31% Cu, incl 3.00 m of 12.80% Cu

GB-23-04: 26.87 m of 7.18% Cu, incl 11.16 m of 10.28% Cu

GB-23-07: 12.30 m of 7.20% Cu, incl 7.00 m 10.60% Cu

GB-23-12: 25.42 m of 5.51% Cu, incl 1.00 m of 8.77% Cu, 82.00 g/t Ag, 4.43 g/t Au

GB-23-15: 22.59 m of 5.03% Cu, incl 0.50 m of 20.00% Cu

GB-23-16: 13.67 m of 5.80% Cu, incl 1.00 m of 20.60% Cu

GB-23-18: 8.17 m of 4.22% Cu, incl 7.05 m of 4.11% Cu

GB-23-21: 24.00 m of 5.81% Cu, incl 7.00 m of 11.47% Cu

GB-23-22: 21.68 m of 3.59% Cu, incl 2.00 m of 15.3% Cu

GB-24-23: 7.00 m of 2.02% Cu, incl 4.00 m of 3.01% Cu

GB-24-32: 11.29 m of 3.10% Cu, incl 6.63 m of 5.57% Cu

GB-24-33: 20.92 m of 2.26% Cu, incl 2.98 m of 4.17% Cu

GB-24-37: 18.10 m of 1.99% Cu, incl 4.50 m of 7.24% Cu

Note: Widths quoted are true core length, true widths are estimated at approximately 70% of core lengths

QA/QC Protocols

Core and rock samples, including standards, blanks and duplicates, are submitted to Eastern Analytical Ltd., Springdale, Newfoundland for preparation and analysis. All samples were acquired by saw-cut (channels/drill core) with one-half submitted for assay and one-half retained for reference, or hand (rocks) and delivered, by Benton personnel, in sealed bags, to the Springdale lab of Eastern Analytical, which is an accredited assay lab that conforms to the requirements of ISO/IEC 17025. Samples are analyzed using Eastern's Au (Fire assay) @ 30g + ICP-34 method that delivers a 34-element package utilizing a 200 mg subsample totally dissolved in four acids and analyzed by ICP-OES analytical technique. Overlimits are analysed with Eastern's atomic absorption method, using a 0.200 g to 2.00 g of sample, digested with three acids. All reported assays are uncut. Eastern Analytical Ltd. achieved ISO 17025 accreditation in February 2014 (for more details on the scope of accreditation visit the CALA website).

QP

Stephen House (P.Geo.), Vice President of Exploration for Benton Resources Inc., the 'Qualified Person' under National Instrument 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release and prepared or supervised its preparation.

About Benton Resources Inc.

Benton Resources is a well-financed mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BEX. Benton has a diversified, highly prospective property portfolio and holds large equity positions in other mining companies that are advancing high-quality assets. Whenever possible, BEX retains net smelter return (NSR) royalties with potential long-term cash flow.

Benton is focused on advancing its high-grade Copper-Gold Great Burnt Project in central Newfoundland, which has a Mineral Resource estimate of 667,000 tonnes @ 3.21% Cu Indicated and 482,000 @ 2.35% Cu Inferred. The Project has an excellent geological setting covering 25km of strike and boasts six known Cu-Au-Ag zones over 15km that are all open for expansion. Further potential for discovery is excellent given the extensive number of untested geophysical targets and Cu-Au soil anomalies. Phase 1 and 2 drill programs returned impressive results including 25.42 m of 5.51% Cu, including 9.78 m of 8.31% Cu, and 1.00 m of 12.70% Cu.

