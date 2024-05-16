With solar module oversupply triggering a price freefall in 2023 and no recovery in sight, market consolidation, inventory pile-up, technology shifts, and challenges to reshoring PV manufacturing are set to affect all levels of the solar supply chain. The solar manufacturing industry will consolidate in 2024, after oversupply and falling material costs drove a downstream price war in the second half of 2023. Smaller, tier-2 and tier-3 manufacturers with below-cost module prices will continue to face negative margins. Tier-1 Chinese manufacturers have also been affected by the crash in average ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...