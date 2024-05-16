Year after year, thousands of customers consistently rank ON24 a leader on G2

Today, ON24 (NYSE: ONTF), a leading intelligent engagement platform for B2B sales and marketing, announced it has been ranked a top platform in various G2 categories for five consecutive years. A purpose-built platform for enterprise go-to-market use cases, ON24 was named the leading platform for virtual events in the G2 Spring 2024 Reports based on strong customer satisfaction and ROI.

"We are grateful that year after year, our customers recognize our commitment to delivering value to their programs," said Sharat Sharan, co-founder, President and CEO. "Our relentless pursuit of innovation and unwavering dedication to customer success not only maintains our status as an industry leader but highlights the platform's ability to increase ROI and foster sustainable growth for enterprises."

Built on its foundation of first-party data, the ON24 Intelligent Engagement Platform enables enterprise customers to combine best-in-class experiences, including webinar, virtual event and content experiences with personalization, to capture and act on connected insights at scale. The platform is backed by an AI-powered Analytics and Content Engine (ACE), enabling companies to bring their marketing programs into the AI era.

"While there are over 150,000 different software products and services featured on G2, only the highest ranked are recognized each quarter according to their category, company size, geography, and report type," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "These reports serve as valuable, tailored lists for buyers conducting research in their purchasing journey. We extend our congratulations to those vendors who have achieved a coveted spot in a G2 report, driven by insights from real customer feedback."

As one of the world's largest and most trusted software marketplaces, G2 report rankings are based on real customer feedback. With consistently high ratings across multiple categories, the ON24 platform is the preferred option among comparable marketing technology providers.

To download the G2 report and learn why the ON24 Intelligent Engagement Platform ranked #1 among enterprise users, visit on24.com/webinar-software/.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually including employees at all Fortune 500 companies use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About ON24

ON24 is on a mission to help businesses bring their go-to-market strategy into the AI era and drive cost-effective revenue growth. Through its leading intelligent engagement platform, ON24 enables customers to combine best-in-class experiences with personalization and content, to capture and act on connected insights at scale.

ON24 provides industry-leading companies, including 3 of the 5 largest global technology companies, 3 of the 5 top global asset management firms, 3 of the 5 largest global healthcare companies and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial companies, with a valuable source of first-party data to drive sales and marketing innovation, improve efficiency and increase business results. Headquartered in San Francisco, ON24 has offices globally in North America, EMEA and APAC. For more information, visit www.ON24.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains "forward-looking statements" under applicable securities laws. In some cases, such statements can be identified by words such as: "expect," "convert," "believe," "plan," "future," "may," "should," "will," and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements include express or implied statements regarding our ability to achieve our business strategies, growth, or other future events or conditions. Such statements are based on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions about future events or conditions, which are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties discussed in the filings we make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on them. All statements herein are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any such statement.

2024 ON24, Inc. All rights reserved. ON24 and the ON24 logo are trademarks owned by ON24, Inc., and are registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office and in other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240516862929/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Tessa Barron

press@on24.com

Investor:

Lauren Sloane, The Blueshirt Group for ON24

investorrelations@on24.com