New Models Will Bring Customized Barista-Quality Coffee to Your Countertop

Bosch home appliances is launching an all-new line of fully automatic espresso machines. Designed to cater to the diverse tastes of coffee enthusiasts, the new machines offer barista-level quality and customization, dispensing a variety of beverage options with the touch of a button.

Bosch's new countertop coffee line launches with several models, providing coffee lovers with options at multiple price points. Available now in the 300 and 800 Series, Bosch's new espresso machines bring convenience, quality, and variety straight to kitchen counters. From cappuccinos and lattes to international specialties like café con leche, flat white, and more, consumers can enjoy their favorite beverage in the comfort of their home.

"We saw a great opportunity to bring our coffee machines to the countertop space with the launch of Bosch's fully automatic espresso machines," said Hannah Kühner, Head of Consumer Products Region North America, Bosch. "The new machines bring maximum taste with minimum effort to coffee lovers, featuring the award-winning quality and innovation that Bosch is known for."

Bosch fully automatic espresso machines will be available starting today with options ranging from $699-$2,299 at Bosch-Home.com/US and select retailers nationwide. For more information about the new fully automatic espresso machines and to find a retailer near you, please visit here.

Product Features

Aroma Max System combines four innovations including a ceramic grinder, a smart water pump to tailor water flow, an intelligent flow heater to optimize brewing temperatures, and a high-tech brewing unit to maximize options.

combines four innovations including a ceramic grinder, a smart water pump to tailor water flow, an intelligent flow heater to optimize brewing temperatures, and a high-tech brewing unit to maximize options. Aroma Select allows you to really wake up and smell the coffee. Adjust the aroma of your brew (without adjusting the strength) of the coffee from mild, balanced, or distinctive.

allows you to really wake up and smell the coffee. Adjust the aroma of your brew (without adjusting the strength) of the coffee from mild, balanced, or distinctive. Milk Express , available in 300 series models, offers a simple and convenient solution for creating smooth milk foam.

, available in 300 series models, offers a simple and convenient solution for creating smooth milk foam. Calc'n Clean system combines cleaning and descaling your machine. It guides you through each step of maintaining the machine, ensuring the best coffee quality with every brew.

system combines cleaning and descaling your machine. It guides you through each step of maintaining the machine, ensuring the best coffee quality with every brew. Double Cup* brews two cups at once, convenient for anyone wanting to share the same beverage. *Available in select 300 and 800 Series models

brews two cups at once, convenient for anyone wanting to share the same beverage. Cup Warmer* keeps your cup warm if you step away or just want to reheat. No need to make a whole new cup of coffee just because your original cup went cold. *Available in select 300 and 800 Series models

keeps your cup warm if you step away or just want to reheat. No need to make a whole new cup of coffee just because your original cup went cold.

800 Series Enhanced Features

Active Select Display features a 5-inch screen so users can effortlessly browse through a full range of coffee specialties.

features a 5-inch screen so users can effortlessly browse through a full range of coffee specialties. Home Connect® allows consumers to enjoy the widest variety of more than 35 beverage options i through Coffee World, back-to-back ordering with Coffee Playlist, voice-enabled operations, remote control, and diagnostics.

allows consumers to enjoy the widest variety of more than 35 beverage options through Coffee World, back-to-back ordering with Coffee Playlist, voice-enabled operations, remote control, and diagnostics. The Favorites feature allows you to save up to 30 of your preferred coffee and milk specialties under unique names for easy brewing.

feature allows you to save up to 30 of your preferred coffee and milk specialties under unique names for easy brewing. Milk Express Comfort features an integrated milk system, making it easier to enjoy a variety of milk-based drinks, from lattes to cappuccinos.

About Bosch Home Appliances

Bosch home appliances has been selling high-quality appliances in the United States since 1991. With a focus on engineering products that simplify life, Bosch is known nationwide for raising the standards in quietness, efficiency, and design. Bosch frequently receives top ratings in leading consumer publications. Bosch home appliances is part of BSH Home Appliances Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Munich based BSH Home Appliances Group, a global leader in the home appliance industry. Headquartered in Irvine, CA, the company operates manufacturing facilities in La Follette, Tenn., and New Bern, N.C., housing state-of-the-art factories for dishwashers, ranges, ovens and cooktops. Technology and Development Centers are located in Caryville and Oak Ridge, Tenn., and New Bern, N.C. To learn more: https://www.bosch-home.com/us/

i Select models. Based on the number of beverage types that Bosch countertop fully automatic espresso machines ("FAEM") with Coffee World can make compared to other non-commercial countertop FAEMs, as of January 2024 in U.S. and Canada.

