Corsicana, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - May 16, 2024) - Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (TSXV: MEEC) (OTCQB: MEEC) ("ME2C Environmental " or the "Company"), a leading environmental technologies firm, has reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. As previously announced, the Company will host a conference call later today, Thursday, May 16, 2024, at 4:00 PM Eastern Time.

The Company reports the following highlights for the period ending on March 31, 2024:

Revenues increased 18% to $3.6 million in Q1 2024 from $3.0 million in Q1 2023 due to higher product sales

Gross profit increased 42% to $1.4 million in Q1 2024 from $1.0 million in Q1 2023

Gross margin increased to 41% in Q1 2024 from 34% in Q1 2023

Total liabilities decreased by $19.5 million or 69% from $28.3 million at December 31, 2023 to $8.8 million at March 31, 2024

Cash on hand of $11.2 million

Working capital of $8.2 million

2.5 to 1 ratio of current assets to current liabilities

Company paid $9.0 million principal payment against unsecured note and repaid in full secured note of $0.3 million with its principal lender

Amounts owing pursuant to non-recourse profit share with principal lender restructured and reduced to $7.9 million from $17.6 million

Company was awarded a $57 million patent infringement jury verdict against a group of remaining defendants in the Company's patent infringement lawsuit commenced in 2019 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware

Additional information can be found in the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 15, 2024.

Richard MacPherson, CEO of ME2C Environmental, stated "We are delighted with our achievements in the first quarter of 2024. Our market position is strong in our core business focused on mercury emissions capture, and we are excited about our entry into the potable water market. While under development, it is set to ensure significant growth starting in 2025. We expect shareholder value to continue to grow through this year and into 2025, and we look forward to updating the market with certain milestones and progress as appropriate," concluded MacPherson.

About ME2C® Environmental

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (TSXV: MEEC) (OTCQB: MEEC), operating under the trade name of ME2C Environmental, is a prominent environmental technologies company focused on providing innovative technologies to promote cleaner air and water with smart business solutions. From patented and proprietary mercury emissions capture technologies for the global power industry, this unique expertise extends to WE2C Environmental, a division of ME2C Environmental focused on PFAS removal from potable water. ME2C's advanced mercury emissions services are proven to reduce emissions more effectively and cost-efficiently than alternative methods, enhancing plant efficiency and output while preserving the marketability of byproducts for beneficial use. Through WE2C Environmental, new innovative water purification technologies are expected to meet the growing demand for sustainable water solutions worldwide. Learn more at www.me2cenvironmental.com and www.we2cenvironmental.com.

