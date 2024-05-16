Revolutionize Your Network with Automation: Discover "Network Automation with Nautobot" a New Book by Network to Code

Company Leaders Join Forces to Co-Author New Book Showcasing the Power of Open Source Network Automation with Nautobot

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2024 / Network to Code , the global leader in transforming network operations through automation, is excited to announce the upcoming release of "Network Automation With Nautobot," . The book is co-authored by Jason Edelman, Founder and CTO of Network to Code and a cadre of senior automation leaders at the firm. Fueled by the demand for efficient network automation solutions, this book serves as a definitive guide to the adoption of network automation using Nautobot, the only platform to integrate a Network Source of Truth and Network Automation solutions.

Amidst growing interest and recognition into the benefits of network automation, "Network Automation with Nautobot" is already an Amazon #1 new best seller. The book delves deep into leveraging Nautobot as both a robust source of truth and a versatile automation platform. "Nautobot enables network teams to build a scalable network source of truth that provides a foundation to power enterprise network automation," said Jason Edelman, Founder and CTO, Network to Code. Edelman continues, "The book equips network professionals with the knowledge to harness Nautobot's capabilities and transform their network operations. Being open source, Nautobot allows enterprises to take back control of their network, as seen first-hand in the book when its Extensibility, Developer API, and App Ecosystem are covered."

Nautobot's creation marked a paradigm shift in conveying the relationship of data and network automation. A critical challenge for many organizations is the lack of a clear picture of their network data to accurately define the intended state of their network. As a Network Source of Truth and Automation Platform, Nautobot does exactly that. "Network Automation With Nautobot" offers a wealth of insights and practical guidance to help organizations maximize the potential of network automation.

Network teams will learn how to deploy, manage, and integrate Nautobot as a Source of Truth and network automation platform. By the end, readers will be able to bootstrap a Nautobot deployment, understand Nautobot's features, and extend Nautobot by creating custom data models and apps that suit both their network and team. Key features of the book include:

Understanding the role of Network Sources of Truth in network automation architecture

Comprehend Nautobot as a network source and network automation platform

Convert Python scripts to enable self-service Nautobot Jobs

Understand how YAML files in Git and easily integrate into Nautobot

Delve into popular Nautobot Apps including Single Source of Truth and Golden Configuration

John Marchese, CEO of Network to Code, emphasizes, "Nautobot's robust features and adaptability as an open-source platform allow network teams to not just implement network automation solutions but also innovate new capabilities that drive efficiency and reliability." He continues, "With Nautobot, organizations can break free from manual processes and embrace a future where networks are more agile, resilient, and adaptable to changing demands."

"Network Automation With Nautobot" will be available for purchase on Packt on May 17, 2024. The book will also be available for purchase in print and Kindle formats on Amazon on June 11, 2024. Pre-orders are available now on both platforms.

To learn more about Network to Code and to join the growing team, visit https://networktocode.com/company/our-culture/

To jump-start your network automation journey with Network to Code, visit https://www.networktocode.com .

About Network to Code

Network to Code is the foremost expert in network automation strategy and has deployed more network automation projects than any other company in the world. Our network automation solutions help organizations transform the way their networks are deployed, managed, and consumed. Through technology-enabled services, NTC deploys data-driven network automation based on NetDevOps principles to improve reliability, efficiency, and security while reducing costs. NTC is the creator and sponsor of Nautobot, the leading open source Network Source of Truth and Automation platform.

Get started at https://networktocode.com .

Media Contact:

Caroline Hoffer

York IE

caroline@york.ie

SOURCE: Network to Code

View the original press release on accesswire.com