Donnerstag, 16.05.2024
STRONG BUY: Jetzt der Turnaround und Rallye bis 10 USD?
WKN: 906866 | ISIN: US0231351067
Tradegate
16.05.24
15:42 Uhr
171,60 Euro
+0,66
+0,39 %
ACCESSWIRE
16.05.2024 | 14:26
414 Leser
SCS Global Services: Webinar: Qualify for Amazon's Climate Pledge Friendly With SCS Recycled Content Certification for Electrical & Electronic Equipment

Complimentary Webinar

Qualify for Amazon's Climate Pledge Friendly with SCS Recycled Content Certification for Electrical & Electronic Equipment

June 6, 2024 | 10:00 AM PT/1:00 PM EDT

REGISTER

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2024 / Webinar: Qualify for Amazon's Climate Pledge Friendly with SCS Recycled Content Certification for Electrical & Electronic EquipmentJoin SCS Global Services for a webinar discussing the newest addition to our Recycled Content Standard specifically for Electrical and Electronic Equipment. Certification is ideal for brands and OEMs around the globe and qualified products that meet the requirements to participate in Amazon's Climate Pledge Friendly program.

SCS-103 Recycled Content Annex A certification requires multiple recycled material inputs, sets a minimum threshold for each recycled input, and also sets a minimum overall recycled content threshold for eligible electronic products to support a rigorous product-level claim. Products that qualify under this standard range from PCs, Laptops and accessories, gaming devices, household appliances, audio visual products, printers, mobile devices, and more.

Date: June 6, 2024
Time: 10:00 AM PT / 1:00 PM ET

Led by Nicole Munoz, Vice President of SCS's Environmental Certification Services division, this webinar will explore:

  • The requirements to achieve certification
  • What sets Annex A apart from other recycled content certifications
  • Benefits of certification
  • How Recycled Content certification promotes continuous improvement and increases consumer confidence in your goods

Secure your spot and register today!

REGISTER NOW

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from SCS Global Services on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: SCS Global Services
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scs-global-services
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SCS Global Services



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
