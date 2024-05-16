SCS Global Services: Webinar: Qualify for Amazon's Climate Pledge Friendly With SCS Recycled Content Certification for Electrical & Electronic Equipment

Complimentary Webinar

Qualify for Amazon's Climate Pledge Friendly with SCS Recycled Content Certification for Electrical & Electronic Equipment

June 6, 2024 | 10:00 AM PT/1:00 PM EDT

Webinar: Qualify for Amazon's Climate Pledge Friendly with SCS Recycled Content Certification for Electrical & Electronic EquipmentJoin SCS Global Services for a webinar discussing the newest addition to our Recycled Content Standard specifically for Electrical and Electronic Equipment. Certification is ideal for brands and OEMs around the globe and qualified products that meet the requirements to participate in Amazon's Climate Pledge Friendly program.

SCS-103 Recycled Content Annex A certification requires multiple recycled material inputs, sets a minimum threshold for each recycled input, and also sets a minimum overall recycled content threshold for eligible electronic products to support a rigorous product-level claim. Products that qualify under this standard range from PCs, Laptops and accessories, gaming devices, household appliances, audio visual products, printers, mobile devices, and more.

Date: June 6, 2024

Time: 10:00 AM PT / 1:00 PM ET

Led by Nicole Munoz, Vice President of SCS's Environmental Certification Services division, this webinar will explore:

The requirements to achieve certification

What sets Annex A apart from other recycled content certifications

Benefits of certification

How Recycled Content certification promotes continuous improvement and increases consumer confidence in your goods

