AI/ML Innovations Inc. Introduces NeuralCloud Solutions Incorporated, its Newest Operating Subsidiary

The formation of NeuralCloud Solutions Incorporated: AIML's newest division - a wholly owned, operating subsidiary focused on pioneering advancements at the convergence of the global smart sensor market and the digital health industry.

The monetization of acquired assets: NeuralCloud's mandate is to advance and monetize AIML's recently acquired assets from Naiad Labs Inc.

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2024 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. ("AIML" or the "Company") (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FWB:42FB), a leading company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal needs, proudly announces the formation of a new, wholly owned operating subsidiary, NeuralCloud Solutions Incorporated. NeuralCloud was founded with a clear mission: to capitalize on the increasing opportunities arising at the convergence of the global smart sensor market and the digital health industry, through the monetization of the recently acquired assets from Naiad Labs Inc.

NeuralCloud's market opportunity. The smart sensors market size stood at USD52.4 billion in 2023, and it is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 17.5% during 2024-2030, to reach USD160.3 billion by 2030.[1]In addition, the Global Digital Health Market size was valued at USD217 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD1,592 billion by 2032.[2]

"Our vision is for NeuralCloud to empower the world with Personalized Health Intelligence," stated Paul Duffy, CEO of AI/ML Innovations Inc. "Through innovative sensor technologies, Artificial Intelligence, and Neural Networks, we aim to make high-quality, low-cost personal biometric data accessible to every individual, enabling them to live their best lives."

Additionally, AIML is pleased to report that its CPO, Esmat Naikyar, has been chosen to lead NeuralCloud Solutions Incorporated as its President and Chief Product Officer.

Esmat Naikyar expressed his enthusiasm for leading the team at NeuralCloud Solutions Incorporated, "I am honored to embark on this journey with NeuralCloud. Together, we will harness cutting-edge technology to help redefine healthcare, and drive positive societal change."

About AI/ML Innovations Inc. https://aiml-innovations.com/

AI/ML Innovations Inc. has realigned its business operations to capitalize on the burgeoning fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), with an initial investment focus on emerging digital health and wellbeing companies that leverage AI, ML, cloud computing and digital platforms to drive transformative healthcare management solutions and precision support delivery across the health continuum. Through strategic partnerships with Health Gauge (95.2% owned by AIML), Tech2Heal (up to 22% ownership rights, with 12.44% currently owned by AIML), AI Rx Inc. (70% owned by AIML) and other planned accretive investments, the Company continues to capitalize on expanding growth areas, to the benefit of all the Company's stakeholders. AI/ML's shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "AIML", the OTCQB Venture Market under "AIMLF", and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under "42FB".

