Ondas Holdings Inc.: Ondas Holdings' American Robotics Launches Maryland Headquarters and Customer Demonstration and Training Center

Featuring Live Demonstrations of the Optimus System, Alongside All-in-One Kestrel Integration on June 12th - 13th

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of private industrial wireless networks and commercial drone and automated data solutions, announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary American Robotics Inc. ("American Robotics") will host the grand opening of its Maryland headquarters with an event being held on June 12th - 13th. During this event, American Robotics will showcase their premier drone-in-a-box system, the Optimus System, alongside the integration of Kestrel, its advanced Detect and Avoid (DAA), airspace safety and surveillance, and Counter Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS) solution. As demonstrated previously through an FAA Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) waiver, this combined solution enables autonomy of the Optimus in multiple missions sets.

The launch of the Maryland headquarters will serve as the hub for demonstrations, training, testing, and future development, providing a unique opportunity for visitors to interact with world-class UAS and C-UAS technology and experts in the field. "We are thrilled to announce our Customer Demonstration and Training Center located at our new Maryland headquarters," said Timothy "T3" Tenne, CEO of American Robotics. "This event represents more than just a physical location; it symbolizes our dedication to pushing the boundaries of scalable and autonomous UAS operations, while continuing to deliver unparalleled value to our customers. Our location is uniquely situated in unrestricted airspace, which allows for 24/7 operations. The headquarters is also within 1-hour of many major customers; including the Department of Defense, federal government, the FAA, and multiple major metropolitan areas."

The American Robotics Optimus System sUAS, which is the only FAA type certified Drone-in-a-Box solution will take center stage during live demonstrations throughout the week-long event. Utilizing advanced AI and sensor technology, the Optimus System offers unmatched capabilities in data collection, inspection, and surveillance across various industries. "In addition to showcasing the Optimus System, we are excited to highlight the integration of the all-in-one Kestrel solution into our offerings," added Tim "T3" Tenne. "The Kestrel represents the pinnacle of airspace safety and surveillance technology, providing our customers with comprehensive DAA and C-UAS solutions."

Visitors to the Maryland Headquarters and Customer Demonstration and Training Center will have the opportunity to witness firsthand the seamless integration of American Robotics' autonomous technology with Kestrel's innovative airspace security solutions. For more information and to reserve your time slot, contact us here or call us directly at (410) 835-9890.

About Ondas Holdings Inc

Ondas Holdings Inc. ("Ondas") is a leading provider of private wireless data solutions via Ondas Networks Inc. ("Ondas Networks") and commercial drone solutions through Ondas Autonomous Holdings Inc. via its wholly owned subsidiaries American Robotics, Inc. ("American Robotics" or "AR") and Airobotics LTD ("Airobotics"), which we operate as a separate business unit called Ondas Autonomous Systems.

Ondas Networks is a developer of proprietary, software-based wireless broadband technology for large established and emerging commercial and government markets. Ondas Networks' standards-based (802.16s), multi-patented, software-defined radio FullMAX platform enables Mission-Critical IoT (MC-IoT) applications by overcoming the bandwidth limitations of today's legacy private licensed wireless networks. Ondas Networks' customer end markets include railroads, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, aviation (including drone operators) and government entities whose demands span a wide range of mission critical applications.

Our Ondas Autonomous Systems business unit designs, develops, and markets commercial drone solutions via the Optimus System - the world's first FAA certified small UAS (sUAS) developed for aerial security and data capture and the Iron Drone Raider (the "Autonomous Drone Platforms"). The Autonomous Drone Platforms are highly automated, AI-powered drone systems capable of continuous, remote operation and are marketed as "drone-in-a-box" turnkey data solution services. They are deployed for critical industrial and government applications where data and information collection and processing are required. The Autonomous Drone Platforms are typically provided to customers under a Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) business model. American Robotics and Airobotics have industry leading regulatory successes which include a first of its kind FAA Type Certification for the Optimus System and having the first drone system approved by the FAA for automated operation beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) without a human operator on-site.

Ondas Networks, American Robotics and Airobotics together provide users in oil & gas, rail, mining, agriculture, public safety and other critical infrastructure and government markets with improved connectivity and data collection and information processing capabilities.

For additional information on Ondas Holdings, visit www.ondas.com or follow Ondas Holdings on X formerly known as Twitter and LinkedIn. For additional information on Ondas Networks, visit www.ondasnetworks.com or follow Ondas Networks on X and LinkedIn. For additional information on American Robotics, visit www.american-robotics.com or follow American Robotics on X and LinkedIn. For additional information on Airobotics, visit www.airoboticsdrones.com or follow Airobotics on X and LinkedIn.

Information on our websites and social media platforms is not incorporated by reference in this release or in any of our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

Contacts

IR Contact for Ondas Holdings Inc.

888.350.9994

ir@ondas.com

Media Contact for Ondas

Preston Grimes

Marketing Manager, Ondas Holdings Inc.

preston.grimes@ondas.com

SOURCE: Ondas Holdings Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com