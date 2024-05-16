Frequency Exchange Corp.: NIKKI Wins Approval at Cellcore Exclusive ECO24 Event

Frequency Exchange Corp. ("Frequency Exchange" or the "Company") (TSXV:FREQ) is excited to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, FREmedica Technologies Inc. ("FREmedica"), was one of 40 companies presenting at the exclusive ECO24 Event held on May 2nd, 3rd and 4th in Dallas, Texas. ECO24 is an annual CellCore Biosciences Event with approximately 1,500 frequency and Lyme literate doctors in attendance.

ECO24: CELLCORE'S biggest event of the year.

Dr. Todd Watts, Dr. Jay Davidson, and other leading experts in foundational medicine, equipped event attendees with the knowledge and tools needed to create exponential clinical outcomes with CellCore Biosciences. The three-day immersive experience enhanced both the way patients are treated and the results achieved for them. The multi-day format optimizes the opportunity to gain new insights, ask questions in depth, and interact with like-minded individuals.

"Another great event, ECO24 was one of our best. The engaging topics that the speakers bring together with exhibitors including FREmedica draw a high calibre of practitioners to our ECO Events. We at CellCore care deeply about the work we do and appreciate the opportunity to collaborate with the minds that attend ECO events knowing that only good can come from it. Thank you, Stephen, for accepting our invitation and we look for forward to growing our relationship together."

-Dr Drew Kidder, Cellcore VP

About CellCore

Cellcore Biosciences is the industry leader in digestive, immune, and mitochondrial health.

Cellcore introduced the concept of foundational medicine to the nutritional supplement industry. By formulating supplements designed to support cellular health through proprietary Carbon Technology, CellCore provides natural, root cause solutions. ECO24 is an exclusive event bringing more that 1,500 doctors together for three days and featuring speakers educating on products and new techniques in healing. The Practitioners attending are Lyme and frequency literate.

"I just experienced first-hand the best event (ECO24) I have ever had the pleasure to attend. At ECO24 we not only were guests, but also had the opportunity to share our Personal Frequency Delivery System with over 1,000 like-minded doctors over three days. During this time we were able to introduce NIKKI and all it has to offer. This is the first time we have presented NIKKI along with the frequency sets for wellness and Lyme disease. The response was overwhelming. We placed 250 NIKKIs on the wrists of those who attended and continue to have doctors signing up to our affiliate program. We have a number of doctors that are participating in this round of financing as well." Says Stephen Davis, CEO of Frequency Exchange Corp.

"I would also like to personally thank the entire CellCore team. This was not just an event for gathering information … it felt like family, a group of people sharing a heart for healing. We were so blessed to have been invited to be part of such a great experience. I hope we get invited back next year. From our Team to Yours, Thank You".

-Stephen Davis, CEO Frequency Exchange Corp

About Frequency Exchange Corp.

Based in British Columbia, Canada, the company is focused on the development and global commercialization of a personal Frequency Delivery System called NIKKI and worn on the wrist. NIKKI delivers specialized frequency sets designed to enhance wellness and improve performance. The brand "NIKKI" is the third generation of wearable technology created by the Company and is used to address multiple health issues including Lyme disease. This personal Frequency Delivery System combined with the frequency sets it delivers represents the result of years of research and development in advanced bioenergetic technology.

For more information, please contact:

Frequency Exchange Corp. FREmedica Technologies Inc.

Stephen Davis

CEO & Director

250-732-7170

Nicole Sullivan

President

Nicole.sullivan@wearenikki.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the trading date of the Company's common shares on the Exchange. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by the Company with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

