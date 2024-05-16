Toggle3D.AI Inc.: Toggle3D.AI Unveils New AI-Powered 3D Model Marketplace With 200,000+ 3D Models and Meshes Enhancing the Platforms Revenue Opportunity & User Experience

Toggle3D.ai (the "Company") (CSE:TGGL)(OTCQB:TGGLF)(FSE:Q0C), a pioneer in AI technology, is thrilled to announce the introduction of new AI-powered features that enhance the platform's revenue-generating capabilities. These innovations leverage generative AI to transform CAD files into stunning 4K textured visuals and enable the publishing of superior 2K, 4K, and 8K renders from 3D models.

3D Renders from 3D Models

A significant enhancement to our platform is the launch of our 3D model marketplace, featuring over 200,000 models priced between $20 and $95 per model. These models, including meshes and parts, have been developed by Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR) over several years, generating millions in revenue. Through the Toggle3D.ai marketplace, Nextech3D.ai aims to drive further revenue by imposing a 30% royalty on sales.

Toggle3D.ai empowers users to purchase models as-is or customize them by altering colors and textures using our advanced generative AI texturing tools. This capability creates millions of unique combinations, offering limitless potential and significant revenue opportunities for both companies.

3D Model Marketplace Announcement:

We are excited to unveil our new 3D Model Marketplace, a dynamic collaboration between Nextech3D.ai and Toggle3D.ai. This marketplace draws from Nextech3D.ai's extensive library of over 200,000 photorealistic, ecommerce-ready 3D models and quad meshes, and is enhanced by the sophisticated AI Mesh search capabilities of Toggle3D.ai. With a proven track record, Nextech3D.ai has already generated over $3 million in revenue from these models while maintaining ownership rights. The integration of AI-driven search and advanced texturing technologies from Toggle3D.ai now allows us to offer these models for repeated sales, opening up significant revenue opportunities.

3D Cloud (Dynamic Content Management System - CAM):

In addition to the marketplace, we are proud to introduce our advanced Content Management System (CAM), tailored specifically for managing complex 3D files. This state-of-the-art system facilitates the seamless storage, management, distribution, and sharing of 3D assets across our platform. We believe this represents another substantial avenue for revenue growth.

The launch of these AI-enhanced capabilities underscores Toggle3D.AI's commitment to providing cutting-edge tools that empower our users with unmatched creativity and productivity. We invite both individuals and enterprises to join us on this transformative journey, as we continue to push the boundaries of 3D content creation and management.

Recent Toggle3D.ai News

Toggle3D.ai Announces its Groundbreaking AI Textures Increases Productivity by 100% In 3D Model Production For Ecommerce

Toggle3D.ai Reports 75% Usage Growth in Q4, New Release With AI Search Engine Integration Set for Q1

Toggle3D.ai Grows Userbase by 70% and Unveils Groundbreaking AI Tool Transforming Doodles into 3D Models

Toggle3D.ai's AI Lab Announces Breakthrough With Generative AI Photo Rendering

About Toggle3D.ai



Toggle3D.ai (CSE:TGGL)(OTCQB:TGGLF)(FSE:Q0C) is a groundbreaking SaaS solution that utilizes generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and enable seamless publishing of superior 4K 3D models, serving various industries within the $160 billion CGI market. With its Augmented Reality-based rapid prototyping web app, Toggle3D empowers designers, artists, marketers, and eCommerce owners to effortlessly convert, texture, customize, and publish high-quality 3D models and experiences, regardless of technical or 3D design expertise.

Toggle3D.ai Investor Relations

Visit the Toggle3D Investor Relations website and sign up for the investor mailing list to receive the latest news, press releases, investor presentations, CEO interviews, financial information and more.

Sign up for the investor mailing list - click here

Follow Toggle3D.ai on Social Media

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Toggle3D

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/toggle3d.ai/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Toggle3D

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/toggle3d-ai/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Toggle3Dai

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact

Julia Viola

investor.relations@toggle3D.ai

Toggle3D.ai

Hareesh Achi

CEO and Director

866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Toggle3D.AI Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com