Net Savings Link Inc: NSAV Reports Strong First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2024 / Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC PINK:NSAV), a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, announced today significant financial and operational achievements for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, as filed with OTC Markets.

First Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:

Revenue: Revenue reached $204,800,262 million, marking an increase of 837% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.

Intangible Assets: Intangible assets rose significantly to $204,800,262 million, or $0.0327 per share.

Operational Highlights:

Product Innovations: Launched Airdropx.co and expanded offerings on https://nsavx.com. Introduced the NSAVx V1 ERC-20 token.

Market Expansion: Began integration of onramp/offramp services for the exchange and credit card onramp capabilities for the platform.

Regulatory Compliance: Successfully registered with FINCEN as well made application with Lithuania, Singapore, Dubai and Ireland. The company also made registration as a Money Transmitter with the State of Colorado. The licenses and Money Transmitter registration are under various stages of the review process and we expect then to be awarded in the second quarter of 2024.

User Growth: The user base of NSAVx.com grew to 618,496 as of May 15, 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Outlook and Objectives:

Revenue Goals: With the full functionality of the onramp/offramp on the exchange, the company plans to strategically convert a fixed percentage of digital assets monthly to support operations.

Growth in Intangible Assets: Targeting an increase in intangible assets to between $500 million and $750 million.

Technology Development: Plans to launch NSAVPay.com, integrating payment options for consumers and merchants directly from their NSAVx.com wallets.

NSAV released the following statement, "Our impressive performance in the first quarter is a testament to our strategic focus and commitment to establishing a leadership position in the global digital asset market," said NSAV management. "We are poised for continued expansion and innovation in the coming quarters."

NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company, which provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset industries. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, financial services, advisory services and information technology.

