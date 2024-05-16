The first day of the RE-Source Southeast Conference in Sofia, Bulgaria, this week underscored European and regional interest in renewable-energy projects based on corporate power purchase agreements (PPAs). Negative or very low electricity prices in European electricity markets affect the appetite for such projects, but the solution for investors and policymakers is to approach the issue systematically. SolarPower Europe Director for Business Development Daniel Dang said this week at the RE-Source Southeast Conference in Sofia that there were a record number of renewable energy projects in Europe ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...