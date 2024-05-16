The Official Razor of Team USA is partnering with U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist Lydia Jacoby, U.S. Paralympic Gold Medalist Anastasia Pagonis, U.S. Olympic Silver Medalist Torri Huske, and other elite swimmers to celebrate the Power of Smooth, a new advertising campaign launching today.

With just 71 days until the Olympic Games Paris 2024 and 104 days until the Paralympic Games Paris 2024, Gillette Venus is proud to announce partnerships with leading U.S. swimmers this summer, helping them feel their most powerful in and out of the pool. As the Official Razor of Team USA, Venus is excited to be joining forces with Lydia Jacoby, Anastasia Pagonis, Torri Huske and more to help achieve their smoothest shave ahead of Paris 2024.

For swimmers, a crucial part of their pre-race routine is the ritual of growing out their body hair ahead of competition, before shaving everything off to ensure maximum performance in the pool. Recognizing the importance of this ritual, Venus' partnership with swimmers hopes to support them through life's most important shaving moments.

"As a competitive swimmer, my pre-race routine starts with my shave," said Lydia Jacoby, U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist. "As someone with sensitive skin, I have always trusted Venus to give me the smoothest shave without irritation so I can focus on swimming."

As the final countdown to Paris 2024 begins, the new Venus campaign featuring Lydia and U.S. Paralympic Gold Medalist, Anastasia Pagonis launches today. To generate further excitement in the lead up to Paris 2024, Venus is also excited to introduce a new Gold Razor this summer to bring the campaign to life.

A roster of fellow swimmers, including U.S. Olympic Silver Medalist, Torri Huske, U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist Abbey Weitzeil, U.S. Olympian Erica Sullivan and Olympic Hopeful Kelly Pash, have also partnered with the Official Razor of Team USA, with social content detailing the campaign rolling live throughout the coming months.

"It is a natural fit for Venus to team up with such a talented roster of swimmers to demonstrate the importance shaving plays in their journey to Paris 2024," shares Isabel Pimentel, Brand Vice President, Gillette Venus North America. "As our Olympians and Paralympians take center stage this summer, we're so proud to support them as the Official Razor of Team USA and are grateful that they trust Venus to help feel their most powerful in and out of the pool."

"It's important for me to feel comfortable with and trust the products that I use every day, and a razor is no exception," shares Anastasia Pagonis, U.S. Paralympic Gold Medalist. "When I reach for Venus in my shower, I'm confident that I am going to get the smooth, close shave that I need to be competition ready."

While not everyone will have the opportunity to go for gold this summer, Venus has products for anyone desiring a smooth shave with every stroke. The Venus lineup includes

Deluxe Smooth Sensitive Razor features 5 blades and water activated serums, is dermatologist tested for sensitive skin and includes a SkinElixir Lubrastrip for more protection and glide. Also available as a Gold Razor!

features 5 blades and water activated serums, is dermatologist tested for sensitive skin and includes a SkinElixir Lubrastrip for more protection and glide. Comfortglide White Tea Razor is built for a seamless glide, revealing smooth skin. Its moisture bars release white tea scented body butters.

is built for a seamless glide, revealing smooth skin. Its moisture bars release white tea scented body butters. Pubic Hair Skin Razor is specifically designed to help protect pubic skin from shave irritation, razor burn, and ingrown hairs.

More information on Venus can be found at www.GilletteVenus.com as well as on Instagram and TikTok.

