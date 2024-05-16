Sand Studio: AirDroid Remote Support Expands Windows Remote Access

AirDroid Remote Support is now available for Windows remote access. It offers a user-friendly interface that makes it a breeze to access multiple devices.

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2024 / AirDroid Remote Support, the go-to tool for customer service, IT and Help Desk professionals, and remote employees, is thrilled to announce the expansion of Windows remote access. The update aims to provide enterprises with enhanced Windows remote support & control to boost productivity and streamline operations.

Discover the Features of AirDroid Remote Support for Windows

Remote Access Attended and Unattended Devices

AirDroid Remote Support now enables users to remotely access and control Windows devices in real-time. Additionally, it allows for the remote control of unattended devices.

Live screen sharing, voice calls and voice messaging are included to help you discuss, and resolve complex issues immediately with colleagues or clients.

The software supports file transfer to the remote device during chats, enabling the sending of installation packages, error logs, screenshots of issues, and more.

Black Screen Mode is a unique feature for unattended devices to protect privacy and security. It enables users to hide the screen image of the target device during the remote session. Instead, it will display "This device is under maintenance" or other customized prompts.

The IT admin can invite multiple team members to participate in device management, assigning roles and permissions. In the Admin Console, users are able to create various groups and perform actions like editing, deleting, and moving groups for enhanced enterprise device management. Device status can also be monitored on a list.

Dynamic 9-digit connection codes and passcodes are designed to enhance the security of enterprise devices and protect customers' privacy. Meanwhile, there are settings to limit file transfer services and block unauthorized external access.

Cover All Your Needs with the Ultimate Remote Support Solution

Fast & Stable IT Support: Troubleshooting and solving IT issues as if on-site, with minimal disruptions and optimal efficiency.

Troubleshooting and solving IT issues as if on-site, with minimal disruptions and optimal efficiency. Enhanced Customer Support: Providing faster and better customer support, especially in handling complicated matters. It is useful to improve customer satisfaction and efficiency.

Providing faster and better customer support, especially in handling complicated matters. It is useful to improve customer satisfaction and efficiency. Secure Remote Work Access: Ensuring employees work and collaborate from anywhere by providing secure, seamless access to their office Windows desktops.

Ensuring employees work and collaborate from anywhere by providing secure, seamless access to their office Windows desktops. Device Monitoring and Maintenance: Monitoring device status, remote troubleshooting, reconfigure, updates and more to to ensure continuous operation and reduce the need for on-site visits.

AirDroid Remote Support is committed to supporting IT experts, customer service teams, and remote employees with the best features.

For more information about AirDroid Remote Support, visit https://www.airdroid.com/remote-support-software.

About AirDroid Remote Support

AirDroid Remote Support provides remote assistance for Android, iOS, and Windows devices. It offers instant remote support for hardware manufacturers, systems integrators, software solution providers, and front-line employees, making it the perfect remote access and support solution.

