The Biltmore Los Angeles Inducted Into Historic Hotels of America

The Biltmore Los Angeles inducted into the official program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2024 / The Biltmore Los Angeles is pleased to announce it has been inducted into Historic Hotels of America, the official program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation for recognizing and celebrating the finest historic hotels in the U.S.

The Galleria

The beautiful Galleria of the Biltmore Los Angeles connects the hotel reception to its stunning function spaces and Rendezvous Court

"Historic Hotels of America is delighted to induct The Biltmore Los Angeles, a Beaux-Arts style hotel built and opened on October 2, 1923," said Lawrence Horwitz, Executive Vice President of Historic Hotels of America. "We commend The Biltmore Los Angeles team for their careful historic preservation work, stewardship and vision that will allow future generations of travelers to experience this unique historic destination."

The Biltmore Los Angeles, an icon of elegance and sophistication nestled in downtown Los Angeles, is proudly under the management of Millennium Hotels and Resorts. This historic hotel continues to uphold its legacy of exceptional hospitality, timeless luxury, and impeccable service. With a commitment to preserving the hotel's rich heritage while offering modern comforts and amenities, The Biltmore ensures every guest experiences the epitome of refined hospitality.

To be selected for Historic Hotels of America, a hotel must be at least 50 years old; been designated by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior as a National Historic Landmark, eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places; and recognized as having historic significance.

Jimmy Wu, General Manager and Owners Representative: "This prestigious recognition is a testament to the rich history, timeless elegance, and exceptional hospitality that have defined The Biltmore for a century. Since our doors opened in 1923, we have had the honor of hosting presidents, celebrities, and discerning travelers from around the world, each leaving with unforgettable memories of their time spent within our hallowed halls."

"Being welcomed into the Historic Hotels of America family further underscores our commitment to preserving and celebrating our heritage while continuing to provide unparalleled experiences for our cherished guests."

About Millennium Hotels & Resorts

Millennium Hotels & Resorts is a global hospitality company which owns, manages and operates nearly 140 hotels across some 80 locations. Renowned for its commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences across its diverse portfolio of hotels and resorts worldwide, Millennium has several distinct hotel brands, including Grand Millennium, Millennium, The Biltmore, M Social, Studio M, M Hotel, Copthorne and Kingsgate, throughout Asia, Europe, the Middle East, New Zealand and the United States. With a focus on innovation, sustainability, and community engagement, Millennium Hotels & Resorts strives to create memorable moments for guests while contributing positively to the destinations in which it operates.

