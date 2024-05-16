Defigo Partners With Leading Security Product Distributor ROC Supply

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2024 / Defigo, a Norwegian leader in digital access control, recently announced a partnership with ROC Supply, a New York-based distributor of security and access control technologies. Defigo is on a mission to continuously enhance the tenant experience and transform how tenants access the buildings where they work and live in through innovative digital intercom and access control solutions. Partnering with ROC Supply enables the company to further extend its reach, ensuring faster and more reliable access solutions for customers on the East Coast of the United States. The partnership was facilitated by Chartrand Associates, Defigo's Sales Manufacturing Representatives.

"We are thrilled to have signed a partnership agreement with ROC Supply. This new agreement allows Defigo to reach even more customers in the United States and introduce them to a truly high-quality access solution," says Umair Ahmed, Defigo's RVP of Sales in North America. "What differentiates Defigo from other access solutions in the market is that it is cable-free and thus very easy to install. This is what made ROC Supply select Defigo as their primary solution for intercom and access control, knowing that the solution will be appreciated by their integrator customers," says Ahmed.

Defigo offers digital access control as a service for commercial and residential buildings. Its solution includes a high-resolution touchscreen intercom, a web and cloud-based portal where building administrators can control access to all their buildings in one clean easy-to-use interface, and a mobile app to offer key-free access to end users and tenants and finally replace keys and access cards. Defigo works with all the most popular access control infrastructures and integrates seamlessly with other parts of the building, like elevators, garage doors, fire extinguishers, EV charging stations, and more.

Defigo has its headquarters in Oslo and its U.S. office is in New York.

Defigo RVP Sales, North America, Umair Ahmed cell: (650) 374-0810 / umair.ahmed@getdefigo.com

Defigo CEO, Hildur Smaradottir, cell: 0047 90181750 / email: hildur@getdefigo.com

Umair Ahmed

RVP Sales, North-America

umair@getdefigo.com

+1 650-374-0810

Hildur Smaradottir

CEO

hildur.smaradottir@getdefigo.com

004790181750

