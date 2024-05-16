Bio Conscious Technologies INC: Bio Conscious Announces Strategic API Integration with Dexcom That Will Elevate the Current Level of Care for Diabetes Patients in Clinical Settings

Endobits Automated Remote Patient Management Platform Will Now Deploy Its Industry-Leading AI-Powered Software to Securely Integrate Dexcom CGM Data

VANCOUVER, BC and HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2024 / Bio Conscious Technologies Inc., a global leader at the intersection of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Health Technology today announced a new API Integration with Dexcom, the global leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring (CGM), that will securely integrate Dexcom CGM data with the AI-powered ARPM platform to Bio Conscious' Endobits.

Dexcom CGM Users Now Have Access to AI-Powered Monitoring Through Endobits

Dexcom CGMs provide personalized, actionable insights that empower people to take control of health. This API integration now means that Dexcom CGM users can opt in to have their data monitored securely in clinical settings using the Endobits platform which employs algorithmic models to improve patient care and deliver the most accurate forecasting results in the industry.

"Our state-of-the-art Automated Remote Patient Management (ARPM) software is the only platform on the market that harnesses the power of GPT 4 Large Language Models (LLM). This enables endobits to improve the quality and efficiency of patient care by offering recommendations based on the most current American Diabetes Association clinical guidelines,' stated Amir Hayeri, Founder and CEO of Bio Conscious, the maker of Endobits. "This API partnership enables us to integrate our platform with Dexcom to deliver better results for doctors, patients and healthcare organizations."

Industry-Leading Partnership Improves Results

The Dexcom and Bio Conscious API integration supports:

The secure transfer of data from Dexcom CGM users to the Endobits platform

The AI-powered assessment of patient data for doctors and care-givers, identifying patterns, forecasting events and offering personalized clinical recommendations in a fraction of a second

Improved patient care

Reduced workload on healthcare professionals, time-savings and lower overall costs

Clinics and healthcare networks interested in harnessing the power of endobits should contact Bio Conscious through its website at "www.bioconscious.tech."

About Bio Conscious Technologies

A global innovation leader at the intersection of healthcare technology and applied Artificial Intelligence (AI), Bio Conscious Technologies creates solutions that improve patient health, enhance provider efficiency, and reduce healthcare expenditures. Through our Endobits platform, the company improves overall diabetes prevention and treatment worldwide. People living with diabetes can also download our companion application which offers personalized alerts, risk forecasts, and educational resources to support them. Clinics and healthcare networks interested in harnessing the power of Endobits should contact Bio Conscious through its website at "www.bioconscious.tech."

