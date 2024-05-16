Femme Fatale Media Group Celebrates 15 Years of Exceptional Service and Growth

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2024 / Femme Fatale Media Group, the premier event staffing agency founded by entrepreneur Emily Lyons in 2009, is thrilled to announce its 15-year anniversary. What began as a small startup with ambitious dreams has now expanded into a major force across North America, boasting over 20,000 staff members, numerous awards, and a comprehensive suite of services with a focus on high-quality event staffing.





Emily Lyons & staff

Photo of Femme Fatale Media founder, Emily Lyons, and event staff from the agency.

"Fifteen years ago, I started Femme Fatale Media with nothing but a vision and a relentless drive to succeed," said Emily Lyons, CEO and Founder. "Today, we stand as a testament to what passion, hard work, and dedication can achieve. I am immensely proud of our journey from those humble beginnings to becoming an industry leader."

Over the past decade and a half, Femme Fatale Media Group has not only set the standard for event staffing but has also been at the forefront of innovation within the industry. The agency has received multiple accolades for its outstanding service and commitment to excellence, reflecting its status as a beacon of success.

As Femme Fatale Media Group looks to the future, it remains committed to pioneering within the industry. The company is currently developing proprietary software aimed at revolutionizing event staffing management. Additionally, Femme Fatale Media is dedicated to enhancing safety measures for models and event staff, ensuring a secure and supportive environment for all its personnel.

"We are incredibly excited about what the next chapter holds," Lyons added. "As we continue to grow and evolve, our focus remains on providing the best possible experiences for our clients and creating a safe, empowering workplace for our staff."

Femme Fatale Media Group invites all its clients, staff, and partners to join in celebrating this significant milestone. Here's to continuing the journey of excellence and innovation in the years to come!

For more information about Femme Fatale Media Group and its services, please visit https://www.femmefatalemedia.com/.

About Femme Fatale Media Group Femme Fatale Media Group is a leading North American event staffing agency founded in 2009 by entrepreneur Emily Lyons. Known for its high-quality service and a vast pool of talented staff, the agency offers a wide range of services tailored to meet the needs of any event. With a strong focus on innovation and safety, Femme Fatale Media continues to be a trailblazer in the event staffing industry. Operating across North America, including all major markets like Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, New York City, Miami, and more.

Contact Information:

Rachel Frim

rachel@msemilylyons.com

SOURCE: Femme Fatale Media Group

View the original press release on newswire.com.