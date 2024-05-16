Methes Energies International Ltd.: Methes Formulates with Renewable + Re-refined Base Stocks

CELEBRATION, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2024 / Methes Energies International Ltd. ("Methes" - http://www.methes.com) / (OTC PINK:MEIL) reformulates its bio-lubricants to meet the new industry standardized fluid specifications.

"As the transportation industry evolves to the growing demand for new eco friendly vehicles, we too must change too. By increasing our total percentage of renewable and re-refined base stocks in our formulas we are able to expand our green footprint provided by our bio-based/biodegradability b2 biOils," said Carol Loch, CEO and Chairman of Methes. "This assortment will continue to achieve our product's ability to biodegrade quickly and nearly complete within 28 days."

Ms. Loch continued, "We are continuing to provide consumers high-quality bio-based lubricants that meet stringent performance standards and, at the same time, have the ability upon disposal, to biodegrade quickly and nearly complete within 28 days."

The newly formulated assortment will include passenger car motor oils (0W-20, 5W-20 and 5W-30), high oleic hydraulic fluids (AW-32, AW-46 and AW-68); and, a variety of gear oils, including ISO 220. Distribution availability is targeted for mid-summer, beginning 3rd Quarter 2024, as all products continue to satisfy the biodegradability requirements defined as "readily biodegradable" (= 60% by OECD 301A-F/ASTM D7373 testing); which, are all considered environmentally preferable.

Branded as "b2 biOil," Methes Energies International Ltd., which trades under the symbol "MEIL" on OTC Markets (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/MEIL/quote), is a totally green "CLEAN TECH" renewable energy company that manufactures and markets an assortment of biodegradable and bio-based bio-lubricants, by combining domestically sourced farm grown bio-derived feedstocks with proprietary technologies for superior performance, all molded around and supporting the four ideologies of being GREEN: renewable, biodegradable, recyclable and non-toxic (earth-friendly).

This press release may contain forward-looking statements (Safe Harbor Statements) covered within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, plans and timing for the introduction or enhancement of our services and products, statements about future market conditions, supply and demand conditions, and other expectations, intentions and plans contained in this press release that are not historical fact and involve risks and uncertainties. Our expectations regarding future revenues depend upon our ability to develop and supply products and services that we may not produce today and that meet defined specifications. When used in this press release, the words "plan," "expect," "believe;" and, similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect our current expectations. They are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, changes in technology and changes in pervasive markets. This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of1933 and Section 27E of the Securities Act of 1934. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, ability to obtain financing and regulatory and shareholder approval for anticipated actions.

