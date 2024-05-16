PetroSun, Inc.: PetroSun Announces an Increase in Lithium Reserves to $18.9 Billion with Estimated Production beginning in Q2 2025 and a Pilot Program as early as Q4 2024

PetroSun, Inc (OTC PINK:PSUD) (the "Company") announced today an increase in our lithium reserves and anticipated production start date.

PetroSun and its technology affiliates are confident in our ability to extract and process lithium from both clay and brine water on a level that is both economically viable in today's market and environmentally friendly. This confidence is also trending over into the ability to secure the capital requirements from government loan programs and the private sector for the initial extraction and processing plants for both a clay and brine water. These plants will be located in the US.

The Company is pursuing opportunities in the Salton Sea area of California and the Smackover Trend located in in South Arkansas, North Louisiana, East Texas and Mississippi for the extraction and processing of lithium and other elements of economic value. There are continuing evaluations of its holdings in the Four Corners (Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado and Utah) and in Mexico; which is rich in lithium concentrations, but also zeolite, rubidium and cesium in commercial quantities.

The zeolite clay reserves have increased to approximately 500 million metric tons and the latest content analysis issued by the Arizona State University lab indicates a lithium concentration of 2,452ppm. This lithium concentration would provide for 1,226,000 gross metric tons of lithium with a current market value of $18.987 billion based on $15,487 per ton.

"PetroSun's efforts to commercialize our lithium resources are progressing and we are excited to be approaching potential revenues from our most valuable asset. Our estimated timeline to begin production is targeted for Q2 of 2025, although a pilot operation should commence as early as Q4 2024", stated Gordon LeBlanc Jr, Executive Chairman, CEO and President of PetroSun.

About PetroSun

PetroSun, Inc. is a fully integrated energy and mining business focusing on Lithium, Zeolite Clays, Rare Earth Elements, Mine Tailings, Helium, Natural Gas and Water Processing through the use of cutting-edge technologies, a broad portfolio of assets and leases, and a management team with decades of research, development, and production experience. PetroSun is vertically integrated with control of all aspects of the business from exploration and production to delivery to end users, providing customers direct customized solutions and shareholders maximum returns by participating in profitability at each stage in the supply chain.

PetroSun, Inc. owns significant leasehold acreage that is prospective for helium exploration and production in the Holbrook Basin of Arizona and for natural gas and helium in the Paradox Basin of Utah. The Company holds mineral leases on approximately 280,000 gross acres in the Holbrook Basin and Pedregosa Basin of Arizona and over 26,000 gross acres in the Paradox Basin.

PetroSun's greatest assets are its shareholders, partners, advisors, employees, and its patented and proprietary technologies. We seek to provide global solutions to some of the most critical challenges the world faces today and into the future.

The Company trades on the OTC Pink Sheets under the symbol "PSUD".

