Real American Capital Corporation: RLAB: M2MMA Welcomes Legendary Muay Thai Icon Sagat Petchyindee to Advisory Board!

Real American Capital Corp (OTC PINK:RLAB), trading as M2MMA, a leader in mixed martial arts, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Sagat Petchyindee (Wirun Phonphimai), the legendary Muay Thai fighter , has joined the M2MMA Advisory Board .

Born in 1958, Sagat is renowned for his dominance during the late 20th century, earning him the title of one of the greatest Muay Thai fighters ever. His career, marked by versatility and adaptability, spans multiple disciplines, including Kickboxing and Boxing. Sagat's achievements are unparalleled, with an impressive 16 championship titles, including three-time Lumpinee Champion, three-time Rajadamnern Champion, and a Muay Thai and WKA Kickboxing World Champion. His influence also extended to Boxing, where he held the titles of former WBC Asian Boxing Council World Champion and the Far East and Pacific Boxing Champion (OPBF), among others. Sagat's record of 317 Thai boxing fights with 266 wins, 40 losses and 11 draws, 151 of which came from KO/TKO, is a testament to his skill and dedication.

Sagat's influence transcended the ring, leaving a lasting mark on popular culture. His unique fighting style and commanding presence caught the attention of Capcom, leading to the creation of the iconic Street Fighter character, 'Sagat.' This recognition in popular culture is a testament to his enduring impact and legacy in martial arts. Sagat Petchyindee remains a legendary figure in Muay Thai and is celebrated for his extraordinary achievements and influence in the sport. His legacy inspires fighters and fans alike, and his contribution to martial arts is recognized worldwide. As one of the most revered Muay Thai fighters of all time, Sagat's legacy lives on, embodying the spirit and excellence of Muay Thai.

Sagat expressed his enthusiasm about joining the M2MMA Advisory Board, highlighting the alignment of his vision with the organization's mission: 'I am privileged to join the M2MMA team and contribute my experience to support the growth and development of martial arts. Together, we can inspire the next generation of fighters and elevate the sport to new heights. The vision and mission of M2MMA perfectly align with the needs of the sport, and I am excited to be part of an organization that shares my vision and thoughts.'

Jeff Robinson, M2MMA Chairman and CEO, also expressed enthusiasm for Sagat's addition: "Having a figure of Sagat's stature join our advisory board is monumental. His unparalleled expertise and legendary status will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and lead in martial arts. We are assembling a team that is second to none, integrating cutting-edge technologies and scientific methodologies to revolutionize the sport. We are in it to win it, and we will. You haven't seen anything yet."

In addition to his impressive titles, Sagat's career highlights include his victories over several prominent fighters of his time, showcasing his exceptional skill and dominance in the sport. He was known for his powerful strikes and strategic prowess, which earned him widespread respect and admiration. His influence extended to training and mentoring the next generation of fighters, further solidifying his legacy as a cornerstone of Muay Thai. Sagat's commitment to the sport and its development aligns perfectly with M2MMA's goals, making his addition to the advisory board a significant milestone for M2MMA.

M2MMA2 is just around the corner, June 12th, at Sinbi Boxing Stadium, 8 PM, Phuket, Thailand.

You can buy your tickets HERE

Real American Capital Corp (OTC PINK:RLAB), trading as M2MMA is majority controlled by Institute of Biomedical Research Corp. (OTC PINK: MRES), DBA M2Bio Sciences Research FZ-LLC.

About Real American Capital Corp (OTC PINK:RLAB) DBA M2MMA:

M2MMA is a groundbreaking and innovative MMA organisation revolutionising the landscape of combat sports. We aim to elevate the sport of mixed martial arts to new heights of competition, professionalism, and athlete well-being while cultivating a community of martial artists who embody the values of discipline, respect, hard work, and personal growth.

The Company is traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board of NASDAQ under the " RLAB " ticker.

Publicly traded Company (OTC Pink:RLAB)

Jeff Robinson

Chairman and CEO

Jeff@m2bio.co

www.m2mma.com

+27 72 333 2148

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbour Statement - Besides historical information, this press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team concerning the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, inability to realise improvements in performance, efficiency, and profitability, and adverse developments concerning litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility for updating any forward-looking statements.

Jeff Robinson

M2Bio Sciences Food and Beverage (Pty) Ltd

+27 72 333 2148

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

SOURCE: Real American Capital Corporation

View the original press release on accesswire.com