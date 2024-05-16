Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.05.2024
WKN: A0B6R1 | ISIN: LT0000100372 | Ticker-Symbol: YTV
Purchase of own shares of Rokiskio Suris AB

From May 20, 2024, a purchase of own shares procedure for Rokiskio Suris AB ORS
(ISIN code LT0000100372) is launched. 
The closing date for execution of the procedure is May 24, 2024.
The price per share is EUR 2.20.
The maximum number of shares to buy is 2 725 523
The minimum number of shares to buy is 1.
Order entry - from 09:00 till 16:00 EEST each auction day, from 09:00 till
15:30 EEST on the last auction day. 

Order uncross - 2024-05-24 15:45 EEST
Settlement date - 2024-05-28
Market: VSE Tender Offer (Genium INET trading system)
Orderbook: RSU1LOS6.



Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+370 5 253 14 54
www.nasdaqomxbaltic.com
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
