Donnerstag, 16.05.2024
STRONG BUY: Jetzt der Turnaround und Rallye bis 10 USD?
WKN: A0JMC6 | ISIN: DK0060038933 | Ticker-Symbol: 2D2
Frankfurt
16.05.24
09:15 Uhr
0,392 Euro
+0,012
+3,16 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
16.05.2024 | 15:46
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Scandinavian Investment Group A/S - reduction in share capital by the cancellation of treasury shares

The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen
as of 21 May 2024. 



ISIN:         DK0060038933             
------------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Scandinavian Investment Group    
------------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 53,566,497 shares (DKK 26,783,248.50)
------------------------------------------------------------
Change:        6,544,292 shares (DKK 3,272,146)   
------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  47,022,205 shares (DKK 23,511,102.50)
------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 0.50               
------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      SIG                 
------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     3414                 
------------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
