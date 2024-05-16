Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Scandinavian Investment Group A/S - reduction in share capital by the cancellation of treasury shares

The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen as of 21 May 2024. ISIN: DK0060038933 ------------------------------------------------------------ Name: Scandinavian Investment Group ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume before change: 53,566,497 shares (DKK 26,783,248.50) ------------------------------------------------------------ Change: 6,544,292 shares (DKK 3,272,146) ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume after change: 47,022,205 shares (DKK 23,511,102.50) ------------------------------------------------------------ Face value: DKK 0.50 ------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: SIG ------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 3414 ------------------------------------------------------------ For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66