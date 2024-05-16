Eastman Chemical: Eastman Collaborates With Debrand To Recycle Apparel Waste From Top Brands

Advancing textile-to-textile recycling solutions through collaborative innovation

KINGSPORT, TN / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2024 / Eastman, a specialty materials company and producer of Naia cellulosic fibers, has formed a strategic collaboration with Debrand, a prominent, next-life logistics company specializing in finding sustainable solutions to apparel waste for some of the world's top apparel and footwear brands.

Teaming up with Debrand for collection of the waste, Eastman is using its cutting-edge molecular recycling technology to recycle 5,000 pounds of pre- and post-consumer apparel waste. The process breaks down apparel waste to its molecular building blocks and uses the certified recycled material to create Naia Renew fibers - circular fibers made from 60% sustainably sourced wood pulp and 40% recycled waste material via Global Recycled Standard-certified mass balance.

"We are committed to advancing sustainable solutions for the fashion industry," said Claudia de Witte, Eastman's textiles sustainability leader. "Partnering with Debrand allows us to drive progress on our Naia sustainability goals, particularly to mainstream circularity by creating sustainable solutions for textiles that have reached end of life and turning them into valuable resources for new Naia Renew fibers. This collaboration underscores our commitment to work closely with key collectors and sorters to drive the necessary infrastructure changes for advancing sustainability in the fashion industry."

Eastman and Debrand are showcasing the transformative potential of molecular recycling technology to address the textile waste crisis. By providing more circular solutions for apparel waste, this partnership sets a new standard for sustainable practices in the fashion industry. Prior to its collaboration with Eastman, Debrand secured a strategic investment from Waste Management, the leading provider of comprehensive waste management in North America, to deliver circular solutions across the U.S. and Canada.

"We are excited to collaborate with Eastman on this innovative pilot project and create building blocks toward valuable systems of sustainability," said Lina G. Londono, vice president of sustainability at Debrand. "We took on this project with an intentional and iterative approach that would reach meaningful milestones. This project was designed to offer scalability and accessibility for other brands that would want to participate in the future."

Eastman continues to partner with strategic brands and organizations to drive innovation and enhance the infrastructure for a circular economy in the textiles industry. Recently, Eastman teamed up with Patagonia to recycle 8,000 pounds of its unusable apparel, demonstrating Eastman's commitment to close the loop on textiles.

About Eastman

Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company's innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,000 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2023 revenue of approximately $9.2 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA. For more information, visit?www.eastman.com.

About Debrand

Debrand is the leading textile sustainability solutions provider partnering directly with the world's top apparel brands like Everlane, lululemon, Aritzia, and Canada Goose. Founded in 2008, Debrand helps clients build systems of sustainability into their next-life operations by providing tech-enabled sortation services that send excess inventory to the highest-value channels through our vetted network of textile resale, donation, repair, recycling, and responsible disposal partners. Based in Canada with facilities across the United States, Debrand is on a mission to propel the textile industry's sustainable future, finding ways to optimize the planet's finite resources by unlocking the potential in untapped products. To learn more about our work and impact, visit debrand.ca.

