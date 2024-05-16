Modern Design, Versatility, and Authentic BBQ Tastes Elevate the Electric Grilling Experience

Weber LLC, the global leader in outdoor cooking innovation, technology, and products, announced today its LUMIN electric grill received a Red Dot Award in the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2024 competition. The Red Dot Design Award, established in 1955, is one of the world's largest and most prestigious design competitions, receiving more than 20,000 annual submissions from approximately 60 countries worldwide.

The Weber LUMIN electric grill, featuring a sleek, space-efficient, contemporary silhouette, received the Red Dot Award for its innovative and high-quality design. It is an ideal grill for outdoor cooks with limited space who desire eco-conscious fuel choices, or who live in a location where other forms of grilling are not permitted.

ABOUT THE LUMIN ELECTRIC GRILL

The LUMIN electric grill, introduced in 2023, is a highly versatile, multifunctional product. Its ultra-modern, space-efficient design makes it ideal for smaller outdoor areas such as balconies and terraces.

To create a "next-level" electric cooking experience, Weber product experts engineered this first-of-its-kind grill to:

Reach high heat temperatures of more than 600°F/315°C so that cooks can achieve that mouthwatering, authentically grilled flavor they have come to love with Weber products; owners can reach high heat-searing temperatures within 15 minutes.

Infuse vegetables and proteins with rich, smokey tastes through a unique smoke mode.

Steam vegetables, braise sausages, and keep cooked food warm via different cook settings and specially designed accessories.

Thaw frozen foods directly on the grill while it preheats to save time and simplify mealtime.

Make clean-up easy with a front-access grease tray and dishwasher-friendly, porcelain-enamel cast iron cooking grates.

The LUMIN electric grill also features a porcelain-enamel steel lid and cookbox for superior durability and long-term corrosion resistance.

The LUMIN electric grill is available for purchase on weber.com and from retail partners across the Americas and Europe. Outdoor cooks can select from full-size or compact models and a variety of vibrant colors, including Ice Blue, Deep Ocean Blue, Golden Yellow, Seafoam Green, Crimson, and timeless Black. Available models and colors vary by geographic region.

ABOUT RED DOT DESIGN AWARDS

Every year, the renowned Red Dot Award: Product Design honors products that impress with their exceptionally high design quality. The award is based on the decision of the Red Dot jury, which consists of 39 experts from 20 countries on four continents. The experts assess the submissions based on the four basic principles of good design: the quality of function, the quality of seduction, the quality of use and the quality of responsibility.

ABOUT WEBER LLC

Weber LLC, headquartered in Palatine, Ill., is the world's leading barbecue brand. The Company's founder George Stephen, Sr., established the outdoor cooking category when he invented the original kettle charcoal grill more than 70 years ago. Weber offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet, electric grills, smokers, griddles and accessories, designed to bring people together to create amazing memories and delicious food. Weber offers its products, services and experiences to a passionate community of millions across 78 countries.

WEBER and LUMIN are registered U.S. and EU trademarks owned by Weber-Stephen Products LLC. WEBER and LUMIN are also the subject of registrations or pending applications in other countries.

