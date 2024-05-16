Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.05.2024

WKN: A3D2WF | ISIN: SE0017483175 | Ticker-Symbol: X92
Frankfurt
16.05.24
08:15 Uhr
0,001 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZAZZ ENERGY OF SWEDEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZAZZ ENERGY OF SWEDEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
16.05.2024 | 16:10
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of ZAZZ Energy of Sweden AB

With effect from May 17, 2024, the unit rights in ZAZZ Energy of Sweden AB will
be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including May 27, 2024. 

Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   ZAZZ UR B                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0022050209              
Order book ID:  336567                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from May 17, 2024, the paid subscription units in ZAZZ Energy of
Sweden AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue
until and including June 26, 2024. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   ZAZZ BTU B               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0022050217              
Order book ID:  336574                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
