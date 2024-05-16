Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of ZAZZ Energy of Sweden AB

With effect from May 17, 2024, the unit rights in ZAZZ Energy of Sweden AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including May 27, 2024. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: ZAZZ UR B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0022050209 Order book ID: 336567 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from May 17, 2024, the paid subscription units in ZAZZ Energy of Sweden AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including June 26, 2024. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: ZAZZ BTU B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0022050217 Order book ID: 336574 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB