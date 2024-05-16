Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
STRONG BUY: Jetzt der Turnaround und Rallye bis 10 USD?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M204 | ISIN: LV0000100600 | Ticker-Symbol: W2I
Stuttgart
16.05.24
14:24 Uhr
6,900 Euro
+0,200
+2,99 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
SIGULDAS CMAS AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SIGULDAS CMAS AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,00010,00017:18
GlobeNewswire
16.05.2024 | 16:10
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

On AS "Siguldas ciltslietu un maksligas apseklošanas stacija" Additional Share Listing on the Nasdaq Baltic Secondary List

Nasdaq Riga decided on May 16, 2024 to admit to trading AS "Siguldas ciltslietu
un maksligas apseklošanas stacija" additional shares on the Nasdaq Baltic
Secondary List next to the already listed AS "Siguldas ciltslietu un maksligas
apseklošanas stacija" shares as of May 17, 2024. Share listing is related to
the share conversion to dematerialized shares. 

Additional information:

Issuer's full name              AS "Siguldas ciltslietu un     
                       maksligas apseklošanas stacija"  
Issuer's short name             SCM                
Securities ISIN code             LV0000100600            
Nominal value of one share          1.40 EUR              
Number of additional shares         1 000               
Total number of shares after additional   422 440              
 shares will be admitted to trading                       
Orderbook short name             SCM1R               
List                     Baltic Secondary List       



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.