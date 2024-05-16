On AS "Siguldas ciltslietu un maksligas apseklošanas stacija" Additional Share Listing on the Nasdaq Baltic Secondary List

Nasdaq Riga decided on May 16, 2024 to admit to trading AS "Siguldas ciltslietu un maksligas apseklošanas stacija" additional shares on the Nasdaq Baltic Secondary List next to the already listed AS "Siguldas ciltslietu un maksligas apseklošanas stacija" shares as of May 17, 2024. Share listing is related to the share conversion to dematerialized shares. Additional information: Issuer's full name AS "Siguldas ciltslietu un maksligas apseklošanas stacija" Issuer's short name SCM Securities ISIN code LV0000100600 Nominal value of one share 1.40 EUR Number of additional shares 1 000 Total number of shares after additional 422 440 shares will be admitted to trading Orderbook short name SCM1R List Baltic Secondary List Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.