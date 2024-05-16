Tron DAO

HackaTRON Season 6 Submission Period Concludes with Notable Achievements



16-May-2024 / 16:15 CET/CEST

NEWS RELEASE BY TRON DAO Geneva, Switzerland | May 16, 2024 09:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time Geneva, Switzerland, May 16, 2024 - TRON DAO proudly announces the completion of HackaTRON Season 6, a monumental season with a record 962 participants, co-hosted with HTX DAO , BitTorrent Chain , and JustLend DAO. This event not only showcased innovative blockchain projects but also highlighted the profound capabilities of the TRON network. Diverse Sponsorship and Expert Judgement This season's success was bolstered by a distinguished array of sponsors and expert judges, each bringing unique value and insight: Diamond Sponsors: Ankr - Specializing in decentralized infrastructure services for DApp development, Ankr supports the seamless integration and deployment of blockchain applications. Representing Ankr on the judging panel is: Ryan Fang, Co-Founder and COO: With a background in top-tier investment banking, Ryan is the co-founder and COO of Ankr. He brings extensive financial and operational expertise to the blockchain space, focusing on innovations in Web3 and NFT sectors. ChainGPT - Merges AI with blockchain to enhance Web3's accessibility. Judges from ChainGPT including: Ilan Rakhmanov, Founder & CEO: Known for his innovative approach to blending technology and business.

Sharon Sciammas, CMO: Brings extensive tech marketing expertise.

Max Martinez, Advisor: Provides invaluable insights into AI, FinTech, Blockchain, and Web3 innovations. AI-Tech Solidius - Champions eco-friendly computing and links AI with blockchain, promoting sustainable tech development. Judges from AI-Tech Solidius include: Paul Farhi, Founder & CEO: Leads with a vision for integrating AI within blockchain, driving the future of decentralized technologies.

Niraj Poduval, Chief of Staff, brings over 11 years of AI and data consulting experience from sectors including Public Finance Banking.

Adrian Stoica, Founder and Head of Technology and Development: Provides a deep tech perspective to evaluate the technical robustness of projects. Platinum Sponsor: Kima Network - A decentralized protocol for blockchain-based money transfers, enabling interchain transactions and accessibility for any user across any blockchain. Representing Kima Network on the judging panel are: Tomer Warschauer Nuni, CMO: Brings over 20 years of digital marketing expertise, with a deep focus on blockchain and Web3 innovations. Tomer is a serial entrepreneur with notable successes and a regular contributor to Forbes and Cointelegraph.

Eitan Katz, CEO: With over 25 years of executive experience at tech giants like HP and BMC, Eitan is an early adopter of cryptocurrencies and was a founding member of Aegis, the first MPC-based bitcoin wallet. Gold Sponsor: GT-Protocol - Spearheading innovation in decentralized finance (DeFi), GT-Protocol offers a comprehensive suite of tools designed to enhance efficiency and transparency within the sector. GT-Protocol contributes their expertise to the competition through: Balaban Vladyslav, Co-founder: An avid blockchain advocate, investor, and entrepreneur with a futuristic vision. Balaban's leadership at GT-Protocol underscores his dedication to revolutionizing the DeFi landscape. Silver Sponsor: Router Protocol - Focused on cross-chain interoperability, Router Protocol empowers blockchain interactions and development through its innovative products. Joining the judges from Router Protocol is: Priyeshu Garg, Head of Marketing and Developer Relations: With a background in engineering and journalism, Priyeshu has been at the forefront of developing top-tier Web3 products since 2018, bringing a unique blend of technical expertise and market insights to the competition. Celebrating Industry Experts Our partners' diverse expertise significantly enhanced the integrity and innovation of HackaTRON Season 6: Huawei Cloud : Represented by Bian Wenchao, who is spearheading the charge towards a vibrant Web3 ecosystem. Blockchain.com : Matt Arney leads business development, bringing a dynamic approach to fostering startup growth within the blockchain space. ChainSecurity: Pietro Carta, a Blockchain Security Engineer, known for identifying and mitigating critical vulnerabilities. ChainAnalysis: Pablo Navarro, combines his Web3 experience with offensive security to enhance blockchain safety. Nansen : Edward Wilson, Social Media Manager, offers insights into on-chain data and DeFi from a user experience perspective. Into The Block : Nicolas Contasti, Head of Sales & Business Development, shares his experience from transforming the financial services industry. CryptoQuant: Ben Sizelove, Senior Data Consultant, provides top-notch on-chain and market data analytics. CryptoRank: Sergei Zubakov, a chief analyst with expertise in the DeFi sector, adds analytical prowess to the event. Arkham : Alexander Lerangis focuses on leading Arkham's partnerships, branding, and growth initiatives. A Successful Wrap-Up and Future Outlook The HackaTRON provided a platform for extensive networking and strategic collaborations, setting the stage for future innovations. With the judging phase set to commence, the contributions of the esteemed judges will be crucial in selecting the winners, who will be announced on May 30. These winners will receive 30% of the prize pool immediately, with the remaining awarded upon successful deployment on the TRON mainnet, reflecting TRON DAO's commitment to supporting practical blockchain applications. About TRON DAO TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps. Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON network has continued to deliver impressive achievements since MainNet launch in May 2018. July 2018 also marked the ecosystem integration of BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralized Web3 services boasting over 100 million monthly active users. The TRON network has gained incredible traction in recent years. As of January 2023, it has over 205.11 million total user accounts on the blockchain, more than 6.96 billion total transactions, and over $20.43 billion in total value locked (TVL), as reported on TRONSCAN. In addition, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin across the globe, overtaking USDT on Ethereum since April 2021. The TRON network completed full decentralization in December 2021 and is now a community-governed DAO. Most recently in October 2022, TRON was designated as the national blockchain for the Commonwealth of Dominica, which marks the first time a major public blockchain partnered with a sovereign nation to develop its national blockchain infrastructure. On top of the government's endorsement to issue Dominica Coin ("DMC"), a blockchain-based fan token to help promote Dominica's global fanfare, seven existing TRON-based tokens - TRX, BTT, NFT, JST, USDD, USDT, TUSD, have been granted statutory status as authorized digital currency and medium of exchange in the country. TRONNetwork | TRONDAO | Twitter | YouTube | Telegram | Discord | Reddit | GitHub | Medium | Forum Media Contact Hayward Wong press@tron.network Contact Details Hayward Wong press@tron.network Company Website https://trondao.org/



