ENTEXS Corporation: Revolutionizing Cannabis Extraction: ENTEXS Unveils Groundbreaking Ethanol Extraction Platform With Inline THC Remediation

This represents a monumental advancement for the hemp industry - a comprehensive processing solution from biomass input to T-free crude and/or distillate. This pioneering breakthrough addresses the challenge of processing 'hot' oil with noncompliant THC content, seamlessly processing to a T-free end product. This capability is also indispensable for facilities aspiring to operate under pharmaceutical and Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards.

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2024 / ENTEXS, a leading innovator in cannabis extraction technology, proudly announces the launch of its latest game-changing solution: The ENTEXS Ethanol Extraction Platform with Inline THC Remediation. This pioneering system will transform the landscape of hemp extraction, offering unparalleled efficiency, purity, and cost-effectiveness.









The ENTEXS Ethanol Extraction Platform with Inline THC Remediation represents the culmination of years of research, development, and expertise in the field of cannabis extraction. Built upon a foundation of cutting-edge technology and scientific rigor, this platform sets a new standard for quality and performance in the industry.

At its core, the ENTEXS extraction platform utilizes ethanol as a solvent to extract cannabinoids and terpenes from hemp biomass. What sets this system apart, however, is its revolutionary inline THC remediation capability. Through a proprietary process, the platform can selectively remove THC from the extract stream, allowing for precise control over the final cannabinoid profile.

"We are thrilled to introduce the ENTEXS Ethanol Extraction Platform with Inline THC Remediation to the market," said Ali Rashid, ENTEXS CEO. "With the pharmaceutical industry moving towards the CBD industry, this technology represents a significant advancement in cannabis extraction. It offers producers a streamlined solution for achieving high-purity extracts with customizable cannabinoid profiles while adhering to EU GMP and pharma qualifications."

Inline THC remediation plays a vital role in meeting GMP requirements by ensuring regulatory compliance, maintaining product quality and consistency, mitigating risks, preserving brand reputation, enhancing cost-efficiency, and upholding supply chain integrity.

Key features of the Platform include:

Inline THC Remediation: The platform's innovative THC remediation technology allows for the selective removal of THC from the extract stream, enabling producers to create THC-free or low-THC products with ease. High Efficiency: With a fully automated workflow and advanced process controls, the platform delivers exceptional extraction efficiency, maximizing yield and minimizing waste. Scalability: Designed to meet the needs of both small-scale producers and large-scale operations, the ENTEXS Ethanol Extraction Platform offers scalability and flexibility to adapt to varying production volumes. Quality Assurance: Built-in monitoring and quality control systems ensure consistent, high-quality extracts with every run, providing peace of mind to producers and consumers alike.

The launch of the ENTEXS Ethanol Extraction Platform with Inline THC Remediation marks a significant milestone for ENTEXS and the hemp industry as a whole. By combining state-of-the-art technology with a commitment to innovation, ENTEXS continues to drive the evolution of cannabis extraction, empowering producers to unlock new possibilities and deliver exceptional products to consumers.

