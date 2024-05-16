Coffman Engineers, Inc.: Coffman Announces AC Interference Services Led by Industry Veterans

Andrew Onken Spearheads New Corrosion Control Capabilities

BOZEMAN, MO / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2024 / Coffman Engineers (Coffman), a national multidiscipline engineering firm, announced adding AC interference services to the company's corrosion control capabilities. Coffman welcomes industry veterans Andrew Onken, NACE, Alex Ristow, NACE, and Eli Rassler, NACE. Onken is responsible for growing the firm's AC interference services as part of Coffman's corrosion control group. This new offering for oil and gas clients is a critical service that protects property and personnel and prevents costly disruptions.

Andrew Onken, NACE

Onken has over 12 years of experience as a corrosion engineer and integrity engineering supervisor. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in chemical engineering and is a certified NACE Cathodic Protection Specialist and Internal Corrosion Technologist. He is also a Level 1 Certified CDEGS user by SES Technologies for AC interference modeling. His experience includes overseeing teams of engineers for cathodic protection and AC mitigation system designs and evaluations for new and existing pipeline projects.

Ristow and Rassler have worked with Onken for many years; their experience includes national client support and past experience working with Coffman. Onken, Ristow, and Rassler are based remotely in Duluth, Minnesota, and provide AC interference services companywide.

"Andrew, Alex, and Eli are respected professionals in this highly technical field. Coffman is fortunate to welcome their wealth of experience and bolster our corrosion control services for our oil and gas clients," said Tyler Doil, PE, NACE, Principal, Corrosion Control Engineering for Coffman.

AC interference is an adverse interaction that occurs between high-voltage powerlines co-located with buried pipelines. This can result in accelerated corrosion, affecting pipeline integrity and creating electrical safety hazards for pipeline personnel and the public. Using technical software, Coffman evaluates threats by computer modeling and designs AC mitigation systems to reduce risk to an acceptable level.

Coffman has provided corrosion control engineering services for national and international clients for more than 30 years. Today, the group consists of more than 35 engineers and technicians with multiple NACE certifications, including four Cathodic Protection specialists.

