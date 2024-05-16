Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces Appointment of Administrators

Further to the announcement earlier today, Chad Griffin and Geoff Rowley of FRP Advisory were appointed as Joint Administrators of Horizonte Minerals plc ("Horizonte", or "the Company"), (AIM:HZM)(TSX:HZM) today, 16 May 2024.

The Joint Administrators are now evaluating the Company's position to achieve the best possible recovery for the Company's creditors. Discussions between the Joint Administrators, the subsidiary directors and key stakeholders on alternative scenarios will continue to be held during the Administration with a view to a potential restructuring solution that protects the Company's subsidiaries, which are not being placed into administration.

Resignation of Nominated Adviser

Consequently, and as announced earlier today, Peel Hunt LLP resigned as Nominated Adviser and Broker to Horizonte with immediate effect. The Company's shares remain suspended from trading and pursuant to AIM Rule 1, if a replacement Nominated Adviser is not appointed within one month, the admission of the Company's shares to trading on AIM will be cancelled. The Company has no current intention of appointing a replacement Nominated Adviser.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

