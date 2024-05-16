Qurate Retail Group Celebrates 10 Years of Working With World Vision Through Product Donations

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2024 / Qurate Retail Group

At Qurate Retail Group, we are committed to giving back to the communities we serve, through corporate philanthropy, product donations, team member giving, and volunteerism. However, this commitment goes far beyond the markets where we operate. This is best seen through our product donation program, which aims to provide essential items to those in need, fostering hope and support within our local communities, nationally and worldwide. Our Fulfillment and Expediting teams ensure that product that is in good condition does not end up in a landfill, but instead, is provided to charitable organizations and given new life to support those in need.

As part of this important work, we are honored to celebrate 10 years of working with World Vision - a humanitarian organization conducting relief, development, and advocacy activities in its work with children, families, and their communities globally. Over the past 10 years, 30,000 pallets of Qurate Retail Group products, valued at $60 million, have helped hundreds of thousands of people in 35 countries worldwide through World Vision. Here in the United States, Qurate Retail Group products have been donated across 29 states, reaching and uplifting communities most in need. In the video above, you will see this impact come to life in Clay County, West Virginia.

In addition to product donations, Qurate Retail Group provided a monetary donation to World Vision to support the Women's Empowerment Fund. Through Savings Groups, women in poor communities learn financial literacy, enabling them to save money together in small amounts and lend to each other when needs arise, such as family members' illness, children's education, and falling income due to climate induced disasters. Financial inclusion is a key element of social inclusion, a crucial step towards economic empowerment to overcome poverty and income inequality. Support of programs like Savings Groups fuels economic growth and empowerment on a global scale.

Together, our team members and vendors are making choices to help create a brighter future for our neighbors both near and far.

