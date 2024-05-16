The Home Depot Launches Military Moving Hub To Support Military Relocations

Originally published on Built From Scratch

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2024 / In honor of Armed Forces Day, The Home Depot launched a new Military Moving hub designed to offer information tailored to military families to learn how to save time and money on their next Personally Procured Move (PPM), including a downloadable permanent change of station (PCS) checklist and more to the hundreds of thousands of active-duty military families who relocate every year.

Military families on average relocate every 2-3 years, with military retirees averaging six or more relocations over their military career. According to Blue Star Families' annual Military Family Lifestyle Survey, active-duty service members and military spouses consistently rank frequent military relocations and rising cost of home ownership as top quality-of-life issues accompanying service in the U.S. Armed Forces.

The Home Depot's new military moving hub is designed to be a one-stop-shop for all military relocation essentials. From moving truck rentals and boxes to décor and cleaning materials, the website is designed to help military families take the stress out of PCS. Families can discover how to save time and money on their next PPM with a downloadable military moving checklist, found at www.militarymoving.com.

"At The Home Depot, we hold a special place in our hearts for those who serve our country, and we appreciate the unique challenges and sacrifices military families face," said Erin Izen, senior director of Military Relations for The Home Depot. "Moving is stressful, and each PCS is different. Our goal is to make these moves go a little smoother for our military families." The Home Depot's Military Moving hub offers exclusive resources and shopping discounts to members of the U.S. Armed Forces and military spouses, including:

New Military Movers Hub : www.militarymoving.com is a new resource and support hub with information tailored to military families to learn how to save time and money on their next PPM, including a downloadable PCS checklist and more.

: www.militarymoving.com is a new resource and support hub with information tailored to military families to learn how to save time and money on their next PPM, including a downloadable PCS checklist and more. Military Discount Benefit : Active military veterans and their spouses enjoy 10% off eligible purchases every day, year-round, in stores and online.

: Active military veterans and their spouses enjoy 10% off eligible purchases every day, year-round, in stores and online. Penske Moving Truck Rentals : Active military and veterans receive 15% off moving truck rentals with proof of valid military ID or veteran status at pickup. Penske moving trucks can be found at nearly 650 Home Depot locations across the United States, conveniently located near many military installations.

: Active military and veterans receive 15% off moving truck rentals with proof of valid military ID or veteran status at pickup. Penske moving trucks can be found at nearly 650 Home Depot locations across the United States, conveniently located near many military installations. Military Exchange Services Partnership: Eligible members of the military community, including veterans, can shop tax free online with special pricing on major appliances sold by The Home Depot through the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and Navy Exchange.

The Home Depot employs approximately 465,000 associates, including tens of thousands of veterans and military spouses. Since 2011, The Home Depot Foundation has invested more than $500 million in veteran causes and pledged to invest $750 million by 2030. Learn more about The Home Depot and The Home Depot Foundation's investments in military families and veterans at www.homedepot.com/military.

