Charlotte, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - May 16, 2024) - cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD) (NYSE American: YCBDpA) a leading name in premium CBD offerings, is excited to introduce its newest relaxation innovation: "Max Chill" Dragon Fruit D9 Gummies. Crafted to elevate your summer unwind sessions, these gummies boast a distinctive 1:1 CBD to THC ratio, marking a milestone in the brand's selection of high-mg THC products.

Each gummy contains 10mg of Delta 9 THC and 10mg of CBD, ensuring a balanced experience. This equal ratio harnesses the synergy between THC and CBD to maximize relaxation benefits. CBD's ability to promote relaxation and counteract potential negative sensations associated with THC makes the combination ideal for unwinding and relieving daily stress.

"At cbdMD, we're committed to continually enhancing our customers' journeys, and this new product epitomizes that commitment," expressed Ronan Kennedy, CEO at cbdMD. "We formulated this product with a specific goal in mind: to offer a Farm Bill compliant high mg THC product designed to help reduce daily stress and promote relaxation."

Key Highlights of Max Chill Dragon Fruit D9 Gummies:

Balanced Formulation: Each gummy contains a precise 1:1 ratio of 10mg Delta 9 THC and 10mg CBD, offering a harmonious blend for relaxation.

Tropical Flavor: Indulge in the tropical taste of dragon fruit, adding a delightful twist to your experience.

Vegan and Gluten-Free: Made with vegan-friendly and gluten-free ingredients, catering to diverse dietary preferences.

High Potency: Formulated as a new feature in our high mg THC product lineup, providing potent relief.

Quality Assurance: Rigorously tested for purity, potency, and safety, ensuring premium quality backed by third-party lab testing.

"We recognize that we have a diverse customer base and some individuals may experience negative side effects with high THC consumption. We were driven to create a product designed to mitigate these effects, targeting a more mellow and tranquil state of mind," continued Kennedy. "Our dedication to providing a premium experience extends to prioritizing our customers' well-being, and we're proud to offer a product that not only delivers on potency but also promotes a positive and enjoyable experience just in time for Summer."

cbdMD's Max Chill Dragon Fruit D9 Gummies retail for $39.99 and are available for purchase at www.cbdmd.com. Must be 21 years or older to purchase. For more information about cbdMD, please visit cbdmd.com or engage with us on social at @cbdmd.usa.

About cbdMD, Inc.:

cbdMD, Inc. is one of the leading and most highly trusted and most recognized Cannabidiol (CBD) brands with a comprehensive line of U.S. produced, THC-free1 CBD products, including NSF Certified for Sport® products, as well as a wide array of Full Spectrum products. Our cbdMD brand currently includes high-grade, premium CBD products including CBD tinctures, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD capsules, CBD sleep aids, and a growing collection of Farm Act compliant Delta 9 products. Our Paw CBD brand of pet products includes veterinarian-formulated products including tinctures and chews in varying strengths, and our ATRx Labs brand of natural functional mushroom support. To learn more about cbdMD and our comprehensive line of U.S. grown, THC-free1 CBD oil and Full Spectrum products as well as our other brands, please visit www.cbdmd.com, www.pawcbd.com, or ATRxLabs.com, follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook, or visit one of the thousands of retailers nationwide that carry cbdMD's products.

