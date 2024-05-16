Engage for Good Announces 2024 Halo Awards Winners

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2024 / Engage for Good, the leading company empowering corporate and nonprofit professionals to create mutually beneficial social impact partnerships, held their 22nd Annual Halo Awards Gala last night. The awards celebrated 2023's best social impact initiatives between nonprofits and corporations across the country.
The winners were chosen by an expert panel of judges from a field of over 160 applicants. Winners took home Gold and Silver awards in 18 categories including "Best Disability Initiative," "Best Social Impact Creative," "Best Cause Product Initiative" and more. The winning campaigns took innovative approaches to make impact: from initiatives that used technology to help deaf and hard-of-hearing football players play at a professional level, innovative use of AI to identify antibiotic resistances in third world countries, a fund to defend the constitutional rights and creative expression of LGBTQ people, and more.
"This year's winners demonstrate what is possible when companies and nonprofits partner to create programs that benefit the business and the cause," said Muneer Panjwani, CEO of Engage for Good. "Social impact is not only good for the world, but good for the business, and we are inspired by the creativity, innovation, and commitment the winners have shown to address the many challenges our society is facing today."
The awards featured performances by VINCINT and Miss Shalae, and were hosted by Minneapolis' very own Michelle Young and Tim Gabrielson.
In addition to these awards, the evening celebrated Google.org as the Corporation of the Year, and charity: water as the Nonprofit of the Year. To win these awards, both organizations have shown years of commitment to pursuing innovative new partnership models that align the resources of nonprofits and corporations to create an impact on the cause and the business.
A collaboration between Hy-Vee and Feeding America, "100 Million Meals" was recognized as the "Best of the Best," an award presented by social impact agency For Momentum. In 2023, Hy-Vee and Feeding America transformed a traditional in-store register roundup into a multi-pronged cause marketing campaign that united customers, employees, INDYCAR race fans, influencers, and suppliers across the nation around one cause: fighting hunger.
"I'm honored to present this year's prestigious Best of the Best Halo Award to Hy-Vee and Feeding America. This award shines a spotlight on their remarkable 100 Million Meals Challenge campaign. Through a combination of best-in-class strategy, execution, and partnerships, they were able to provide 57 million meals to hungry families in 2023, with 43 million meals still to be donated in 2024. Their commitment to fighting hunger is truly inspiring. In the United States alone, 42 million people face hunger, including 13 million children. Thanks to Hy-Vee and Feeding America's incredible efforts, millions of families will have access to nutritious meals. For Momentum is thrilled to highlight Hy-Vee and Feeding America's partnership success, which is a shining example of how corporate and nonprofit collaborations can make a real difference in people's lives," said Mollye Rhea, President and Founder of social impact agency For Momentum.
You can find more information about the winners at https://conference.engageforgood.com/the-halo-awards/
Please join us in congratulating this year's Halo Award Winning Campaigns:
Corporation of the Year
Google.org
Nonprofit of the Year
charity: water
Best Advocacy or Policy Initiative
Gold: Drag Defense Fund - World of Wonder (and MtV Entertainment Studios) & American Civil Liberties Union
Silver: Forever Against Animal Testing: The Body Shop & Cruelty Free International
Best Cause Product Initiative
Gold: SONIC Limeades for Learning: Teacher Appreciation Day, SONIC & The SONIC Foundation
Silver: Wendy's Season of Giving, Wendy's & The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption
Best Civic Engagement Initiative:
Gold: Family Dollar Doing More, Family Dollar & Boys & Girls Clubs of America
Silver:iHeartRadio Earth, iHeartMedia & National Environmental Education Foundation
Best Climate Change or Conservation Initiative:
Gold: Tom's of Maine Incubator, Tom's of Maine & Black Girl Environmentalist, Ocean Uprise, Earth Hacks, EcoHealing Project, Colorado River Conservancy and Start:Empowerment
Silver: EcoStrip Donation Campaign, Tru Earth Environmental Products Inc. & 1000+ nonprofits including Feeding America and Food Banks Canada
Best Consumer Donation Initiative
Gold: 100 Million Meals Challenge, Hy-Vee, Inc. & Feeding America
Silver: Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) Warrior Pack, Activision Blizzard & The Call of Duty Endowment
Best Direct Service Initiative:
Gold: Powering Food Banks for Zero Hunger, PIMCO & The Global FoodBanking Network
Silver: CSX Pride in Service and WWP Drone Training Program, CSX & Wounded Warrior Project
Best Disability Initiative
Gold: The AT&T 5G Helmet, AT&T & Gallaudet University Football Team
Silver: FARE & CVS Teal Pumpkin Project, CVS Pharmacy & FARE
Best Emergency/Crisis Response Initiative
Gold: Knowledge is Power - The Signpost Project, Zendesk & International Rescue Committee (IRC)
Silver: Panda Express Hawaii Wildfire Relief Program, Panda Express & American Red Cross
Best Employee Engagement Initiative:
Gold: CSX Pride in Service and WWP Drone Training Program, CSX & Wounded Warrior Project
Silver: Ally "Giving Back" Culture, Ally Financial & 356 nonprofits
Best Gender Equality/Equity Initiative:
Gold: Abercrombie & Fitch x The Trevor Project Proud Year-Round, Abercrombie & Fitch & The Trevor Project
Silver: Deck The Stalls, Public Inc. & PERIOD.org
Best Intersectional Initiative:
Gold: Sleep Solutions, Scientific Revolutions: American Cancer Society and Sleep Number advance Sleep Science and Cancer Prevention, Sleep Number & The American Cancer Society
Silver: Make a Difference Campaign, Arby's & Arby's Foundation
Best JEDI Initiative:
Gold: Building A Fairer Future of Work: One Job At A Time, Checkr, Inc.
Silver: Audible's New Business Attraction Program, Audible
Best Mental Health Initiative:
Gold: On My Mind, Spotify & UNICEF
Silver: Team: Changing Minds, Harry's & Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, National Council for Mental Wellbeing, Futures Without Violence
Best Social Impact Creative:
Gold: WomenKnowHow, P&G & CARE USA
Silver: Deck The Stalls, Public Inc. & PERIOD.org
Best Technology for Good Initiative:
Gold: Knowledge is Power - The Signpost Project, Zendesk & International Rescue Committee
Silver: Passport to Earning, Microsoft & UNICEF USA
Best of the Best
100 Million Meals Challenge, Hy-Vee, Inc. & Feeding America
Engage for Good
Engage for Good is the leading company empowering nonprofit and corporate social impact leaders with the resources, expertise and community they need to build cross-sector partnerships that benefit the cause and business. For over twenty years, the organization has nurtured and celebrated the best social impact and cause marketing initiatives The company's portfolio of offerings include: a national conference, the Halo Awards, a series of educational webinars and a podcast featuring topical experts, as well as a monthly newsletter, educational guides, a job board, and membership program. For more information, visit www.engageforgood.com
