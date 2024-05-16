Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - May 16, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of PCO Metaverse (PME) on May 20, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the PME/USDT trading pair, which will go live at 10:00 UTC.

PME Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/209272_c6a9f45334fd29ef_001full.jpg

PCO Metaverse (PME) is the native governance token of PCO Metaverse, acting as the central pillar of the ecosystem and allowing users to participate in diverse activities within the metaverse.

Introducing PCO Metaverse: A Virtual World Where Imagination Meets Reality

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of PCO Metaverse (PME), a pioneering initiative within the realm of virtual experiences, underpinned by the advanced capabilities of the Polygon blockchain. The metaverse aims to create an interconnected network of virtual worlds where users can explore, socialize, and collaborate in a richly immersive environment. Leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and blockchain, PCO Metaverse offers a seamless and dynamic platform that transcends the traditional boundaries of digital interaction.

Central to the PCO Metaverse is the ability for users to buy, sell, and own virtual land through Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), ensuring verifiable ownership and scarcity of digital assets. This digital real estate forms the foundation of personal and commercial endeavors within the metaverse. The integrated use of blockchain technology not only secures transactions but also fosters a decentralized economy where users can engage in economic activities, contribute to the platform's governance through a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), and participate in liquidity pools and revenue-sharing models.

As the PCO Metaverse continues to evolve, it remains committed to incorporating community feedback and adapting to new technological advancements. This dynamic adaptation ensures that PCO Metaverse remains at the forefront of the digital frontier, offering a platform where imagination and digital interaction create limitless opportunities for creativity and connection. The roadmap for PCO Metaverse includes continuous development phases that focus on expanding features, enhancing user engagement, and maintaining a secure and inclusive platform for all its participants.

About PME Token

Based on POLY, PME has a total supply of 35 billion (i.e. 35,000,000,000). The PME token distribution is as follows: 40% for public sale, 20% for team and advisors, 7% for marketing and community building, 17% is dedicated to rewarding participants in staking, 10% of the total token supply, allocated to ensure adequate liquidity for trading on exchanges and supporting token stability, 2% for AI development and 1% of the total token supply, allocated to ongoing research and development initiatives to drive innovation within PCO Metaverse. The PME token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on May 20, 2024. Investors who are interested in PME can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange after that time.

Learn More about PME Token:

Official Website: https://pcometaearth.com/

Contract: https://polygonscan.com/token/0x3b7a389df11a0f71739b1632dcaaf89d2e6c3116

Twitter: https://twitter.com/pmemetaearth

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pmemetaearth/

Telegram: https://t.me/pmemetaearth

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l LinkedIn

l YouTube

Press contact:

press@lbank.com

Business Contact:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.com

business@lbank.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/209272

SOURCE: LBank