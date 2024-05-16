Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation: Greenland Reports 64% YoY Increase in 1Q 2024 Net Income Per Share

Drives Year-over-Year Revenue Growth and Gross Margin Expansion

Achieves Major Milestone with Sales to Maryland's Port of Baltimore

Accelerates Expansion of the HEVI Authorized Service Provider (ASP) National Network

EAST WINDSOR, N.J., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: GTEC) ("Greenland " or the "Company"), a technology developer and manufacturer of electric industrial vehicles and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and vehicles, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Raymond Wang, Chief Executive Officer of Greenland, said, "In the first quarter of 2024, we achieved a remarkable 64% year-over-year increase in our net income per share, driven by our focused execution of both short-term and long-term business strategies. Our electric vehicle (EV) sales are gaining significant traction, thanks to our strategic investments in developing a highly competitive lineup of electric industrial vehicles. These vehicles not only provide customers with the power and features necessary for their operations but also offer a renewable footprint and compelling return on investment. Furthermore, the expansion of our HEVI Authorized Service Provider ("ASP") national network is proving to be immensely beneficial. This network enhances confidence among HEVI owners, ensuring they have access to a robust and reliable service and support infrastructure wherever they operate. Our success in expanding our ASP national network is a key reason we have been building business momentum and have been able to secure numerous purchase agreements for our GEL-5000 and GEL-1800 all-electric loaders."

"In light of our significant progress and accelerating growth, the response from our customers and partners has been overwhelmingly positive, as they share in our dedication to excellence. We are thrilled about all of our pivotal strategic developments and eagerly anticipate providing further updates as we progress forward, as we strive to unlock value for all shareholders."

Jing Jin, Chief Financial Officer of Greenland, commented, "We started 2024 on a high note, with positive advancements in key financial metrics, strides in our long-term growth strategy, and a robust balance sheet to bolster our expansion initiatives. While we acknowledge challenges such as heightened shipping costs, credit losses, and staffing expenses associated with our expansion, we are optimistic that these headwinds will gradually ease as we progress through the year. This, in turn, we believe, will fuel additional profitable growth and enhance shareholder value."

Financial Highlights

Greenland's revenue was $22.72 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, representing an increase of $0.57 million, or 2.6%, as compared to $22.15 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The increase in revenue was primarily a result of the increase in the Company's sales volume, driven by increasing market demand for transmission products for the three months ended March 31, 2024. On an RMB basis, revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2024 increased by approximately 7.8% as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Greenland's gross profit was $5.65 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, representing an increase of $0.13 million, or 2.2%, as compared to $5.52 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, Greenland's gross margins were 24.9%. The increase in gross profit in the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023 was primarily due to the increase in sales volume.

Greenland's cost of goods sold consists primarily of material costs, freight charges, purchasing and receiving costs, inspection costs, internal transfer costs, wages, employee compensation, amortization, depreciation and related costs, which are directly attributable to the Company's manufacturing activities. The write down of inventory using the net realizable value impairment test is also recorded in cost of goods sold. The total cost of goods sold was $17.08 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, representing an increase of $0.45 million, or 2.7%, as compared to $16.63 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Cost of goods sold increased due to the increase in sales volume.

Total operating expenses were $3.72 million, an increase of 18.1% from $3.15 million in the first quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to higher shipping fees, staffing costs and general and administrative expenses.

Income from operations for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $1.93 million, representing a decrease of $0.44 million, as compared to that of $2.37 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Net income was $3.57 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, representing an increase of $1.11 million, as compared to that of $2.46 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Net income was $0.18 per basic and diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2024, representing an increase of 64%, as compared to $0.11 for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Cash equivalents refers to all highly liquid investments purchased with original maturity of three months or less. As of March 31, 2024, Greenland had $15.99 million of cash and cash equivalents, a decrease of approximately $7.00 million, or 30.44%, as compared to $22.98 million as of December 31, 2023. The decrease of cash and cash equivalents was mainly due to an increase in notes receivables and fixed deposit, as compared to that as of December 31, 2023.

As of March 31, 2024, Greenland had approximately $22.58 million of accounts receivables, an increase of $5.23 million, or 30.14%, as compared to $17.35 million as of December 31, 2023. The increase in accounts receivables was due to the increase in the Company's sales volume and slowed down efforts in receivables collections. Greenland recorded $1.42 million and $0.87 million of allowance for expected credit losses as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

As of March 31, 2024, Greenland had $32.13 million of notes receivables, which it expects to collect within twelve months. The increase was $4.99 million, or 18.39%, as compared to $27.14 million as of December 31, 2023.

About Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: GTEC) is a developer and a manufacturer of drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, as well as electric industrial vehicles. Information on the Company's clean industrial heavy equipment division can be found at HEVI Corp.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements." Such statements reflect Greenland's current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Greenland, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Greenland's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Greenland's expectations with respect to future performance. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated or expected. Statements contained in this news release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Greenland does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by law.

Statement Regarding Preliminary Unaudited Financial Information

The unaudited financial information set out in this earnings release is preliminary and subject to potential adjustments. Adjustments to the consolidated financial statements may be identified when audit work has been performed for the Company's year-end audit, which could result in significant differences from this preliminary unaudited financial information.

GREENLAND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED, IN U.S. DOLLARS)









March 31,



December 31,





2024



2023

ASSETS











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 15,985,073



$ 22,981,324

Restricted cash



3,850,217





5,208,063

Short Term Investment



2,794,690





2,818,068

Notes receivable



32,125,580





27,135,249

Accounts receivable, net



21,159,628





16,483,533

Inventories, net



24,746,244





24,596,795

Due from related parties-current, net



228,311





225,927

Advance to suppliers



606,469





288,578

Prepayments and other current assets



1,878,130





53,204

Total Current Assets

$ 103,374,342



$ 99,790,741



















Non-current asset















Property, plant, equipment and construction in progress, net



14,110,492





13,698,997

Land use rights, net



3,369,694





3,448,505

Other intangible assets



162,579





189,620

Deferred tax assets



437,459





256,556

Right-of-use assets



1,996,392





2,125,542

Fixed deposit



15,395,169





9,916,308

Other non-current assets



335,304





1,050,698

Total non-current assets

$ 35,807,089



$ 30,686,226

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 139,181,431



$ 130,476,967



Current Liabilities











Short-term bank loans

$ 8,254,505



$ 3,042,296

Notes payable-bank acceptance notes



33,167,150





36,712,562

Accounts payable



30,845,465





25,272,528

Taxes payables



745,662





758,307

Customer deposits



339,838





137,985

Due to related parties



4,021,592





4,021,636

Other current liabilities



1,947,696





2,091,507

Lease liabilities



488,568





487,695

Total current liabilities

$ 79,810,476



$ 72,524,516



















Long-term liabilities















Lease liabilities



1,560,279





1,684,614

Other long-term liabilities



1,447,490





1,529,831

Warrant liability



3,049,299





4,084,605

Total long-term liabilities

$ 6,057,068



$ 7,299,050

TOTAL LIABILITIES

$ 85,867,544



$ 79,823,566



















COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES



-





-

Shareholders' equity















Ordinary shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized; 13,594,530 and 13,594,530 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 20 24 and December 31, 20 23 .



-





-

Additional paid-in capital



30,286,560





30,286,560

Statutory reserves



3,842,331





3,842,331

Retained earnings



21,037,336





18,535,133

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(3,237,602)





(2,583,794)

Total shareholders' equity

$ 51,928,625



$ 50,080,230

Non-controlling interest



1,385,262





573,171

TOTAL EQUITY

$ 53,313,887



$ 50,653,401



















TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 139,181,431



$ 130,476,967



GREENLAND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (UNAUDITED, IN U.S. DOLLARS)





For the three months ended March 31,





2024



2023

Revenues

$ 22,723,591



$ 22,149,360

Cost of goods sold



17,076,522





16,625,930

Gross profit



5,647,069





5,523,430

Selling expenses



549,496





387,485

General and administrative expenses



2,183,429





1,641,904

Research and development expenses



987,724





1,119,891

Total operating expenses

$ 3,720,649



$ 3,149,280

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

$ 1,926,420



$ 2,374,150

Interest income



169,213





30,393

Interest expense



(43,840)





(66,493)

Change in fair value of the warrant liability



1,035,306





-

Other income



296,148





417,382

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX

$ 3,383,247



$ 2,755,432

INCOME TAX BENEFIT (EXPENSE)



(186,001)





296,858

NET INCOME

$ 3,569,248



$ 2,458,574

LESS: NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST



1,067,045





1,011,599

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO GREENLAND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

$ 2,502,203



$ 1,446,975

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS):



(908,762)





317,332

Unrealized foreign currency translation income (loss) attribute to Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation and subsidiaries



(653,808)





212,352

Unrealized foreign currency translation income (loss) attribute to non-controlling interest



(254,954)





104,980

Total comprehensive income attributable to Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation and subsidiaries



1,848,395





1,659,327

Total comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interest



812,091





1,116,579

WEIGHTED AVERAGE ORDINARY SHARES OUTSTANDING:



13,594,530





12,978,504

Basic and diluted



0.18





0.11



