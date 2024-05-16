The Dow Chemical Company: Dow announces capacity extension in SAS Chemicals GmbH to advance global high-performance façade industry

The expansion will strengthen SAS' capability, while enabling Dow to provide an expanded portfolio of organic, hybrid and silicone sealants for insulating glass manufacturing

MIDLAND, Mich., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dow (NYSE: DOW) today announced a capacity expansion from its minority equity investment in SAS Chemicals GmbH, a German-based specialty chemical producer of sealants and components used in insulating glass manufacturing, to create a more holistic façade offering.

For over five decades, silicone insulating glass sealants from Dow have been used in various commercial structural glazing applications, providing superior UV resistance and structural capability, as well as inspiring designers to create unique architectural possibilities for glass façades. More than 70% of the top 20 tallest buildings in the world as ranked by the council of Tall Building and Urban Habitat (CTBUH), are bonded using Dow technology. Now, with the capacity expansion at SAS Chemicals GmbH, Dow has a broader range and capacity of high-performance adhesives and sealants solutions for insulating glass manufacturers.

"With expanded capacity and products, our customers will benefit from a total-system solution of sealant and adhesive technologies that meet the performance, productivity and quality needs of the façade and window segments," said Jean-Paul Hautekeer, global strategic market director for Building & Infrastructure at Dow Consumer Solutions. "This investment is reinforcing our position as a leading materials science supplier in the global façades industry."

Dow has a minority equity investment in SAS Chemicals GmbH, a company that produces and supplies adhesives and sealants that are used to manufacture insulating glass windows. As part of this capacity expansion, SAS Chemicals will strengthen its operations in Germany and expand production in Turkey, which is ideally situated to efficiently serve the global market and complement existing SAS operations. SAS Chemicals' Turkey plant is expected to start up in June 2024.

Dow Building Science is focused on smart science for a sustainable future. For more information on Dow's innovations and established performance-enhancing technologies for building facades, visit dow.com/dowbuildingscience.

About Dow Building & Infrastructure

Dow Building & Infrastructure, part of Dow Consumer Solutions, collaborates with industry professionals around the world to help enhance design and aesthetics, increase durability, advance the energy-efficiency of buildings, and improve the health and safety of building occupants. Taking a holistic approach, Dow brings together in-depth knowledge and experience from across the company to help customers find answers to a wide range of high-performance building and infrastructure challenges. Featuring DOWSIL Brand products, Dow's building science technologies include trusted materials for structural and protective glazing, weatherproofing, insulating glass, window and door fabrication, and building materials protection, as well as innovations for high-efficiency insulation, lighting, and the incorporation of photovoltaic cells and solar panels into building design. Visit dow.com/dowbuildingscience to learn more.

About Dow

Dow (NYSE: DOW) is one of the world's leading materials science companies, serving customers in high-growth markets such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Our global breadth, asset integration and scale, focused innovation, leading business positions and commitment to sustainability enable us to achieve profitable growth and help deliver a sustainable future. We operate manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employ approximately 35,900 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $45 billion in 2023. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. Learn more about us and our ambition to be the most innovative, customer-centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world by visiting www.dow.com.

