Regulus Therapeutics Inc.: Regulus Therapeutics Announces Promotion of Rekha Garg, M.D., M.S., to Chief Medical Officer

SAN DIEGO, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: RGLS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines targeting microRNAs (the "Company" or "Regulus"), today announced the promotion of Rekha Garg, M.D., M.S., to Chief Medical Officer effective May 16, 2024. Dr. Garg previously served as the Company's Senior Vice President, Clinical Development and Regulatory.

"Dr. Garg has been leading the development and regulatory teams since joining Regulus in 2022," said Jay Hagan, Chief Executive Officer of Regulus Therapeutics. "Her dedication to the Company and the advancement of RGLS8429 has been outstanding and she will continue to play a key role in this new position as our program progresses."

"It's an honor to become Chief Medical Officer and I'm excited to have this unique opportunity to make a meaningful impact on patients with ADPKD, a disease with significant unmet need," said Rekha Garg, Chief Medical Officer. "I look forward to advancing our program through the next stages of clinical development in partnership with the rest of the leadership team."

Dr. Garg is a physician executive with over 20 years of experience in leadership roles in the biopharma industry, across multiple therapeutic areas including kidney disease. Before joining Regulus, she was Senior Vice President, Regulatory Affairs and Safety, at Sanifit Therapeutics. Prior to that, she was Vice President at Infinity Pharmaceuticals and served in multiple leadership roles in clinical development, regulatory affairs, and risk management at Amgen and Eli Lilly. Prior to joining the pharmaceutical industry, she held a similar role at the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute. Dr. Garg received her B.A. in Biology from Oberlin College, her M.D. from the Medical College of Ohio and completed her residency at the University of Maryland School of Medicine where she also received an M.S. in Epidemiology.

About Regulus

RGLS) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines targeting microRNAs. Regulus has leveraged its oligonucleotide drug discovery and development expertise to develop a pipeline complemented by a rich intellectual property estate in the microRNA field. Regulus maintains its corporate headquarters in San Diego, CA.

