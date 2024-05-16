Osteotec announces exclusive UK and Ireland distribution agreement with SI-BONE

NEWBURY, England, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Osteotec, the market-leading manufacturer and distributor of medical devices, is pleased to announce a new partnership with SI-BONE to exclusively distribute the iFuse Implant System® in the UK and Ireland.

The strategic relationship is the newest addition to Osteotec's rapidly expanding offering to customers, which provides surgeons with innovative solutions.

San Jose, California-based SI-BONE are at the forefront of advancing minimally invasive procedures for the sacroiliac (SI) joint. The iFuse Implant System® is designed to provide immediate SI joint stabilisation and allow long-term fusion.

To date, more than 55,000 minimally invasive surgical SI joint fusions have been performed with the iFuse Implant System® by more than 2,400 surgeons worldwide.

"We are pleased to be expanding our product offering to include the iFuse Implant System®, and to be working with the UK's top spine surgeons to give them more options, expand our treatment offering and deliver better patient outcomes," said Dean Stockwell, Osteotec Sales & Marketing Director.

"Our customers have come to anticipate forward-thinking solutions from Osteotec, and this is just one more example of how we are increasing patient treatment options through investment in partnerships with manufacturers who share our values.

"We look forward to working with the SI-BONE team to increase and support sales through our expertise, ensuring our customers enjoy the best possible experience, service, and support in the industry."

The SI joint is one of the most under-served, under-diagnosed, and under-treated areas in orthopaedics. The iFuse Implant System is intended for sacroiliac fusion for conditions including sacroiliac joint dysfunction that is a direct result of sacroiliac joint disruption and degenerative sacroiliitis.

It is anticipated that the agreement, which went into effect on April 1, 2024, will contribute to substantial increases in sales and revenue and accelerate growth.

"We are excited about working with Osteotec to expand our footprint in the UK and Ireland," said Neville Lorimer, SI-BONE Vice President, International.

"With the assistance of Osteotec's talented commercial team and extensive industry knowledge, we will be able to accelerate our strategic objective of providing superior patient outcomes in these markets."

The two organisations look forward to combining their expertise and technologies to maximise marketing opportunities, increase productivity and improve healthcare outcomes.

"This exclusive distribution agreement builds upon the shared values of both companies and will give our customers more focused support than ever before," said Dean Stockwell. "We are pleased to be collaborating with an organisation that values excellence as much as we do."

About Osteotec

Osteotec is a manufacturer and distributor of medical devices headquarter in Newbury, UK, with offices in Dublin and Malmö. Established in 1993, Osteotec has been supplying into the NHS and private healthcare sectors for the past 31 years.

Osteotec manufactures and distributes the Osteotec Silicone Finger, ChiroKlip and the Concentric Bone Graft System and is the exclusive UK distributor for world-leading orthopaedic partners including SI-BONE, TriMed, Enovis and Mathys.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE is a global leader in technology for surgical treatment of musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy. Since pioneering minimally invasive surgery of the SI joint in 2009, SI-BONE has supported over 3,600 surgeons in performing a total of more than 95,000 sacropelvic procedures. A unique body of clinical evidence supports the use of SI-BONE's technologies, including two randomized controlled trials and over 125 peer reviewed publications. SI-BONE has leveraged its leadership in minimally invasive SI joint fusion to commercialize novel solutions for adjacent markets, including adult deformity, spinopelvic fixation, and pelvic trauma.

For additional information on the company or the products including risks and benefits, please visit www.si-bone.com.

