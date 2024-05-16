Imperial Petroleum Inc. Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial and Operating Results

ATHENS, Greece, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. (NASDAQ: IMPP, the "Company"), a ship-owning company providing petroleum products, crude oil and drybulk seaborne transportation services, announced today its unaudited financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2024.



OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Fleet operational utilization of 80.6% in Q1 24', an improved performance compared to Q4 23', mainly due to a 29.3% (65 days) decrease in commercial idle days. In Q1 23'our operational utilization was 85.0%.

75.0% of fleet calendar days, equivalent to 671 days, in Q1 24' were dedicated to spot activity.

Revenues of $41.2 million in Q1 24', compared to $29.9 million in Q4 23', equivalent to a 37.8% rise and $65.4 million of revenues in Q1 23'.

Net Income of $16.7 million in Q1 24' compared to net income of $6.5 million in Q4 23' equivalent to a 157% increase- and net income of $35.7 million in Q1 23'.

Cash and cash equivalents and time deposits of $67.0 million as of March 31, 2024.

On April 17, 2024, we agreed to sell our 2009 built aframax tanker Gstaad Grace II for $42 million. The vessel was delivered to its new owners on April 26, 2024.

First Quarter 2024 Results:

Revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2024 amounted to $41.2 million, a decrease of $24.2 million, or 37%, compared to revenues of $65.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, primarily due to an average year on year decline in tanker market spot rates by 38%. It is noted that during the period ended March 31, 2023 tanker market rates were at peak levels mainly due to the sharp effect of the Russian Ukraine conflict on tanker rates which normalized in the following quarters.

for the three months ended March 31, 2024 amounted to $41.2 million, a decrease of $24.2 million, or 37%, compared to revenues of $65.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, primarily due to an average year on year decline in tanker market spot rates by 38%. It is noted that during the period ended March 31, 2023 tanker market rates were at peak levels mainly due to the sharp effect of the Russian Ukraine conflict on tanker rates which normalized in the following quarters. Voyage expenses and vessels' operating expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2024 were $13.5 million and $6.0 million, respectively, compared to $16.9 million and $6.9 million, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The $3.4 million decrease in voyage expenses is mainly due to longer haul spot voyages and lower transit through the Suez canal compared to the same period of last year which led to decreased port expenses by $1.4 million (33.7%) and decreased commissions by $2.2 million due to lower revenues. The $0.9 million decrease in operating expenses is due to the slight decrease in the average number of our vessels.

for the three months ended March 31, 2024 were $13.5 million and $6.0 million, respectively, compared to $16.9 million and $6.9 million, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The $3.4 million decrease in voyage expenses is mainly due to longer haul spot voyages and lower transit through the Suez canal compared to the same period of last year which led to decreased port expenses by $1.4 million (33.7%) and decreased commissions by $2.2 million due to lower revenues. The $0.9 million decrease in operating expenses is due to the slight decrease in the average number of our vessels. Drydocking costs for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 were $0.6 million and $0.6 million, respectively. During the three months ended March 31, 2024 our aframax tanker commenced its drydocking which was concluded within April 2024, while during the three months ended March 31, 2023 one of our handysize drybulk carriers underwent its drydocking.

for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 were $0.6 million and $0.6 million, respectively. During the three months ended March 31, 2024 our aframax tanker commenced its drydocking which was concluded within April 2024, while during the three months ended March 31, 2023 one of our handysize drybulk carriers underwent its drydocking. General and administrative costs for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 were $1.2 million and $1.0 million, respectively. This change is mainly attributed to the increase in stock-based compensation costs, partly offset by a reduction in reporting expenses due to the spin-off of C3is Inc. which was completed in June 2023.

for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 were $1.2 million and $1.0 million, respectively. This change is mainly attributed to the increase in stock-based compensation costs, partly offset by a reduction in reporting expenses due to the spin-off of C3is Inc. which was completed in June 2023. Depreciation for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 was $4.0 million and $4.1 million, respectively. The change is attributable to the slight decrease in the average number of our vessels.

for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 was $4.0 million and $4.1 million, respectively. The change is attributable to the slight decrease in the average number of our vessels. Interest and finance costs for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 were $0.002 million and $1.4 million, respectively, as there was no debt outstanding during the three months ended March 31, 2024.

for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 were $0.002 million and $1.4 million, respectively, as there was no debt outstanding during the three months ended March 31, 2024. Interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 was $1.8 million and $1.3 million, respectively. The increase is mainly attributed to the $0.8 million of accrued interest income - related party for the three months ended March 31, 2024 in connection with the $38.7 million of the sale price of the Aframax tanker Afrapearl II (ex. Stealth Berana) which is receivable by July 2024.

for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 was $1.8 million and $1.3 million, respectively. The increase is mainly attributed to the $0.8 million of accrued interest income - related party for the three months ended March 31, 2024 in connection with the $38.7 million of the sale price of the Aframax tanker Afrapearl II (ex. Stealth Berana) which is receivable by July 2024. As a result of the above, for the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company reported net income of $16.7 million, compared to net income of $35.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding, basic , for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was 27.6 million compared to 15.1 million shares for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Earnings per share, basic, for the three months ended March 31, 2024, amounted to $0.56, compared to earnings per share, basic, of $2.31 for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

of $16.7 million, compared to net income of $35.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The , for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was 27.6 million compared to 15.1 million shares for the three months ended March 31, 2023. for the three months ended March 31, 2024, amounted to $0.56, compared to earnings per share, basic, of $2.31 for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Adjusted net income was $17.5 million corresponding to an Adjusted EPS, basic, of $0.59 for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to an Adjusted net income of $36.0 million corresponding to an Adjusted EPS, basic, of $2.33 for the same period of last year.

was $17.5 million corresponding to an Adjusted EPS, basic, of $0.59 for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to an Adjusted net income of $36.0 million corresponding to an Adjusted EPS, basic, of $2.33 for the same period of last year. EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2024 amounted to $18.9 million, while Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2024 amounted to $19.8 million. Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income are set forth below.

for the three months ended March 31, 2024 amounted to $18.9 million, while for the three months ended March 31, 2024 amounted to $19.8 million. Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income are set forth below. An average of 9.84 vessels were owned by the Company during the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to 10.10 vessels for the same period of 2023.

Fleet Employment Table

As of May 16, 2024, the profile and deployment of our fleet is the following:

Name Year

Built Country

Built Vessel Size

(dwt) Vessel

Type Employment

Status Daily Charter

Rate Expiration of

Charter(1) Tankers Magic Wand 2008 Korea 47,000 MR product tanker Spot Clean Thrasher 2008 Korea 47,000 MR product tanker Spot Clean Sanctuary (ex. Falcon Maryam) 2009 Korea 46,000 MR product tanker Spot Clean Nirvana 2008 Korea 50,000 MR product tanker Spot Clean Justice 2011 Japan 46,000 MR product tanker Spot Aquadisiac 2008 Korea 51,000 MR product tanker Spot Suez Enchanted 2007 Korea 160,000 Suezmax tanker Spot Suez Protopia 2008 Korea 160,000 Suezmax tanker Spot Drybulk Carriers Eco Wildfire 2013 Japan 33,000 Handysize drybulk Time Charter $18,200 June 2024 Glorieuse 2012 Japan 38,000 Handysize drybulk Time Charter $13,000 May 2024 Fleet Total 678,000 dwt (1) Earliest date charters could expire.

CEO Harry Vafias Commented

Year 2024 commenced quite favorably for Imperial Petroleum; $16.7 million of net income for the first quarter of this year, which is almost 160% higher than our profitability in the last quarter of 2023, fills us with optimism. The market continues to be governed by turbulence which directs longer haul voyages and is sustaining charter rates at firm levels. The financial health of Imperial Petroleum is undisputable with large cash pile and no bank debt; Going forward we will remain focused on the growth of our Company.

Conference Call details:

On May 16, 2024 at 09:00 am ET, the company's management will host a conference call to discuss the results and the company's operations and outlook.

Online Registration:

Conference call participants should pre-register using the below link to receive the dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI52fe1de4b58b412dada1845a63e07141

Slides and audio webcast:

There will also be a live and then archived webcast of the conference call, through the IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. website (www.ImperialPetro.com). Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

About IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC.

IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. is a ship-owning company providing petroleum products, crude oil and drybulk seaborne transportation services. The Company owns a total of ten vessels - six M.R. product tankers, two suezmax tankers and two handysize drybulk carriers - with a total capacity of 678,000 deadweight tons (dwt). IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC.'s shares of common stock and 8.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and trade under the symbols "IMPP" and "IMPPP," respectively.



Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this release may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance and may include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including changes in charter hire rates and vessel values, charter counterparty performance, changes in demand that may affect attitudes of time charterers to scheduled and unscheduled drydockings, shipyard performance, changes in IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC's operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in any financing arrangements, performance of counterparty to our vessel sale agreement, or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, domestic and international political conditions, the conflict in Ukraine and related sanctions, the conflict on Israel and Gaza, the potential disruption of shipping routes due to ongoing attacks by Houthis in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden or accidents and political events or acts by terrorists.

Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Fleet List and Fleet Deployment

For information on our fleet and further information:

Visit our website at www.ImperialPetro.com

Company Contact:

Fenia Sakellaris

IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC.

E-mail: info@ImperialPetro.com

Fleet Data:

The following key indicators highlight the Company's operating performance during the three month periods ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2024.

FLEET DATA Q1 2023 Q1 2024 Average number of vessels (1) 10.10 9.84 Period end number of owned vessels in fleet 12 11 Total calendar days for fleet (2) 909 895 Total voyage days for fleet (3) 903 878 Fleet utilization (4) 99.3% 98.1% Total charter days for fleet (5) 408 207 Total spot market days for fleet (6) 495 671 Fleet operational utilization (7) 85.0% 80.6%

1) Average number of vessels is the number of owned vessels that constituted our fleet for the relevant period, as measured by the sum of the number of days each vessel was a part of our fleet during the period divided by the number of calendar days in that period.

2) Total calendar days for fleet are the total days the vessels we operated were in our possession for the relevant period including off-hire days associated with major repairs, drydockings or special or intermediate surveys.

3) Total voyage days for fleet reflect the total days the vessels we operated were in our possession for the relevant period net of off-hire days associated with major repairs, drydockings or special or intermediate surveys.

4) Fleet utilization is the percentage of time that our vessels were available for revenue generating voyage days, and is determined by dividing voyage days by fleet calendar days for the relevant period.

5) Total charter days for fleet are the number of voyage days the vessels operated on time or bareboat charters for the relevant period.

6) Total spot market charter days for fleet are the number of voyage days the vessels operated on spot market charters for the relevant period.

7) Fleet operational utilization is the percentage of time that our vessels generated revenue, and is determined by dividing voyage days excluding commercially idle days by fleet calendar days for the relevant period.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS:

Adjusted net income represents net income before share based compensation. EBITDA represents net income before interest and finance costs, interest income and depreciation. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest and finance costs, interest income, depreciation and share based compensation.

Adjusted EPS represents Adjusted net income divided by the weighted average number of shares. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are not recognized measurements under U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS may not be comparable to that reported by other companies in the shipping or other industries. In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted EPS, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation.

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are included herein because they are a basis, upon which we and our investors assess our financial performance. They allow us to present our performance from period to period on a comparable basis and provide investors with a means of better evaluating and understanding our operating performance.

(Expressed in United States Dollars,

except number of shares) Three Months Period Ended March 31, 2023 2024 Net Income - Adjusted Net Income Net income 35,724,102 16,654,604 Plus share based compensation 301,541 858,810 Adjusted Net Income 36,025,643 17,513,414 Net income - EBITDA Net income 35,724,102 16,654,604 Plus interest and finance costs 1,351,603 2,430 Less interest income (1,279,216) (1,785,878) Plus depreciation 4,088,852 4,027,061 EBITDA 39,885,341 18,898,217 Net income - Adjusted EBITDA Net income 35,724,102 16,654,604 Plus share based compensation 301,541 858,810 Plus interest and finance costs 1,351,603 2,430 Less interest income (1,279,216) (1,785,878) Plus depreciation 4,088,852 4,027,061 Adjusted EBITDA 40,186,882 19,757,027 EPS Numerator Net income 35,724,102 16,654,604 Less: Cumulative dividends on preferred shares (435,246) (435,246) Less: Undistributed earnings allocated to non-vested shares (463,737) (856,950) Net income attributable to common shareholders, basic 34,825,119 15,362,408 Denominator Weighted average number of shares, basic 15,054,406 27,613,661 EPS - Basic 2.31 0.56 Adjusted EPS Numerator Adjusted net income 36,025,643 17,513,414 Less: Cumulative dividends on preferred shares (435,246) (435,246) Less: Undistributed earnings allocated to non-vested shares (467,700) (902,326) Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders, basic 35,122,697 16,175,842 Denominator Weighted average number of shares, basic 15,054,406 27,613,661 Adjusted EPS 2.33 0.59

Imperial Petroleum Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income

(Expressed in United States Dollars, except for number of shares)

For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2024 Revenues Revenues 65,421,101 41,203,281 Expenses Voyage expenses 16,077,827 12,963,607 Voyage expenses - related party 810,530 514,414 Vessels' operating expenses 6,875,876 5,951,561 Vessels' operating expenses - related party 65,000 82,000 Drydocking costs 621,376 625,457 Management fees - related party 397,760 393,800 General and administrative expenses 978,969 1,207,168 Depreciation 4,088,852 4,027,061 Total expenses 29,916,190 25,765,068 Income from operations 35,504,911 15,438,213 Other (expenses)/income Interest and finance costs (1,351,603) (2,430) Interest income 1,279,216 1,035,261 Interest income - related party - 750,617 Dividend income from related party - 189,583 Foreign exchange gain/(loss) 291,578 (756,640) Other income, net 219,191 1,216,391 Net Income 35,724,102 16,654,604 Earnings per share - Basic 2.31 0.56 - Diluted 2.31 0.50 Weighted average number of shares -Basic 15,054,406 27,613,661 -Diluted 15,054,406 30,951,012

Imperial Petroleum Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

December 31, March 31, 2023 2024 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 91,927,512 35,331,381 Time deposits 32,099,810 31,628,000 Receivable from related parties 37,906,821 38,786,553 Trade and other receivables 13,498,813 16,747,942 Other current assets 302,773 834,802 Inventories 7,291,123 7,865,379 Advances and prepayments 161,937 207,473 Total current assets 183,188,789 131,401,530 Non current assets Operating lease right-of-use assets - 132,448 Vessels, net 180,847,252 248,873,394 Investment in related party 12,798,500 12,796,416 Total non current assets 193,645,752 261,802,258 Total assets 376,834,541 393,203,788 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Trade accounts payable 8,277,118 6,681,701 Payable to related parties 2,324,334 5,256,860 Accrued liabilities 3,008,500 4,203,686 Operating lease liabilities, current portion - 72,704 Deferred income 919,116 49,950 Total current liabilities 14,529,068 16,264,901 Non current liabilities Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion - 59,744 Total non current liabilities - 59,744 Total liabilities 14,529,068 16,324,645 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Capital stock 332,573 332,573 Preferred stock, Series A 7,959 7,959 Preferred stock, Series B 160 160 Treasury stock (5,885,727) (8,390,225) Additional paid-in capital 270,242,635 271,101,445 Retained earnings 97,607,873 113,827,231 Total stockholders' equity 362,305,473 376,879,143 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 376,834,541 393,203,788

Imperial Petroleum Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Expressed in United States Dollars