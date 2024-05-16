SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd.: SYLA Reports Full Year 2023 Financial and Operational Results

53.66% and 141.14% Increase in Gross Profit and Net Income from Continuing Operations for Full Year 2023 Compared to Full Year 2022, Respectively

Rimawari-kun Members Reached 279,029 as of December 31, 2023, a 17.7% Increase from 2022

Rimawari-kun Platform Gross Merchandise Value Surpasses 5 Billion Yen as of December 31, 2023

TOKYO, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SYT) ("SYLA" or "the Company"), operator of the largest membership real estate crowd-funding platform in Japan, Rimawari-kun, reported its financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2023.

Full Year 2023 Operational Highlights:

Awarded the Excellent business Award for ZEH-M Oriented Certification and Integration of Energy-Saving Technology for its SYFORME MOTOMACHI-CHUKAGAI brand condominium

Sold the SYFORME SUMIYOSHI II brand condominium

Announced gain on sales of investment securities, resulting in a profit of 96 million yen

As of May 8, 2024, ietty membership surpassed 400,000, a 100,000 increase in membership since March 2024

Subsidiary SYLA Solar announced issuance of series 1 unsecured bonds of ¥50 million and announced comprehensive business alliance with LIVE THE CREATIVE Inc.

Announced growth strategy centered on mergers and acquisitions

Announced FY2024 financial guidance and upward revision of FY2023 year-end dividend to ¥180 Per Share

Entered into capital and business alliance and became largest shareholder of RIBERESUTE CORPORATION

Sold four SYFORME brand condominiums to a private fund managed by BlackRock's real estate business

Rimawari-kun platform gross merchandise value surpasses ¥5 billion

Announced business collaboration with a private fund managed by BlackRock's real estate business

Announced definitive agreement for a business transfer from ietty, Inc.

Began the sale of SYFORME NAKANO condominium units for investors

Initiated Employee Stock Purchase Plan

Sold a condominium development site in Shimo-Meguro, Tokyo

Announced Interim Dividend of ¥70 Per Share

Authorized ¥200.0 Million ($1,385,000) ADS Repurchase Program

Rimawari-kun ranked as the top real estate crowdfunding platform in Japan for two consecutive years

Management Commentary

"This past year was a pivotal one full of advancement for SYLA across our various business sectors," said Chairman, Founder, and CEO Hiroyuki Sugimoto. "We achieved record highs in our real estate development and sales, real estate crowdfunding, asset management, solar power businesses, and we achieved significant increases in both gross profit and net income."

"Throughout the latter half of the year, the company strategically pursued acquisitions to bolster our real estate development and sales, and crowdfunding businesses. The acquisition of ietty, becoming the largest shareholder and forming a strategic business alliance with RIBERESUTE, and the supply of properties to BlackRock are all strategic moves that have positioned SYLA for significant growth in 2024 and beyond. The favorable Japanese macroeconomic environment, characterized by low interest rate policies, increased inbound investments, and population growth in the central Tokyo area are all factors that position our top-line growth."

"Looking ahead, I would like to reiterate and emphasize our growth strategy centered around M&A. The successes of the past year on this front have strengthened our confidence in maximizing the potential of ventures that have synergies with our company. We anticipate reasonable, short-term integration costs which we believe will yield substantial returns for our shareholders in the medium to long-term. With a robust balance sheet and ample cash reserves, we are well positioned to explore and execute on this initiative."

Full Year 2023 Financial Results:

Results compare the full year ended December 31, 2023, to the full year ended December 31, 2022, unless otherwise indicated. Results below are for SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd. on a consolidated basis.

Revenues increased 3.12% to ¥22,743,410 thousand (US $161.4 million) for the year ended December 31, 2023 from ¥22,055,785 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2022. The increase was mainly attributable to an increase in land sales due to a sale of large development sites, offset by a decrease in total real estate sales due to the number of units sold decreased from 588 units in full year 2022 to 446 units in full year 2023.

Gross profit increased 53.66% to ¥5,537,444 thousand (US $39.3 million) for the year ended December 31, 2023 from ¥3,603,816 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2022. The increase was mainly attributable to high-margin transactions, such as the sale of land for large-scale development and the sale of one building for sale.

Total operating expenses increased to ¥4,096,346 thousand (US $29.1 million) for the year ended December 31, 2023 from ¥2,825,104 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2022. The increase was mainly attributable to an increase in legal and professional expenses due to increase in IPO-related costs such as share-based payment costs and legal fees due to listing on the NASDAQ market, and an increase in salaries and welfare expenses due to increase in personnel for management system development, etc.

Net income from continuing operations increased by 141.14% to ¥749,361 thousand (US $5.3 million) for the year ended December 31, 2023 from ¥310,761 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2022. The increase was mainly attributable to the significant increase in gross profit.

As of December 31, 2023, SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd. had ¥4,017,311, thousand (US $28.5 million) cash and cash equivalents.

Total net assets increased to ¥40,084,427 thousand ($285 million) as of December 31, 2023 from ¥29,792,974 thousand ($211 million) as of December 31, 2022.

*(Conversion rate: ¥140.92 = US$1.00)

Fiscal Year 2024 Guidance

SYLA is providing the following guidance for fiscal year 2024:

Low (JPY) High (JPY) Fiscal Year 2024 Revenue 27.5 billion yen 30.0 billion yen Fiscal Year 2024 Income from Continuing Operations 750 million yen 1.10 billion yen



About SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SYT) ("SYLA" or "the Company") owns and operates the largest membership real estate crowd-funding platform in Japan, Rimawari-kun, which targets individuals, corporate and institutional investors, as well as high net worth individuals. SYLA's mission is to democratize real estate investment around the world through technology and asset management through the Rimawari-kun platform. SYLA is engaged in the overall investment condominium business, including planning, development, construction, sales, rental management, building management, repair work, and the sale of properties. Additional information about the Company's products and services is available at https://syla-tech.jp/en.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the expected gross proceeds and the closing of the offering. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management's current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F, filed with the SEC on April 18, 2023. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Contact Information

SYLA Technologies Investor Relations Contact:

Gateway Group, Inc.

John Yi and Steven Shinmachi

SYLA@gateway-grp.com

(949) 574-3860

SYLA Technologies Company Contact

Takeshi Fuchiwaki

Director, Chief Growth Officer

irpr@syla.jp

SYLA TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands of Japanese Yen ("JPY"), except for share data) As of December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 4,017,311 2,542,795 Restricted cash 569,469 168,630 Term deposits 233,505 160,089 Short-term investments 89,482 - Accounts receivable, net 162,690 67,776 Inventories 16,849,935 10,517,193 Prepaid expenses, net 357,104 647,534 Other current assets, net 304,271 185,350 Current assets of discontinued operations - 10,600 Total current assets 22,583,767 14,299,967 Non-current assets Restricted cash, non-current 25,180 76,578 Long-term deposits 9,300 30,511 Long-term investments, net 490,437 413,805 Property, plant and equipment, net 11,889,701 10,231,057 Solar power systems, net 476,778 361,422 Intangible assets, net 133,226 194,361 Goodwill 730,776 727,701 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,409,255 2,597,500 Finance lease right-of-use assets 11,980 11,396 Other assets, net 1,324,027 848,676 Total non-current assets 17,500,660 15,493,007 TOTAL ASSETS 40,084,427 29,792,974 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable 559,420 419,058 Accrued liabilities 277,425 159,533 Short-term loans 1,692,599 697,179 Current portion of long-term loans 7,243,022 1,030,850 Current portion of long-term bonds 107,601 126,525 Deferred revenue 165,262 228,426 Income tax payables 466,872 431,418 Operating lease liabilities, current 433,725 427,856 Finance lease liabilities, current 4,158 4,821 Other current liabilities 1,047,016 1,603,498 Current liabilities of discontinued operations - 3,308 Total current liabilities 11,997,100 5,132,472 Non-current liabilities Long-term loans 14,308,136 15,257,106 Long-term bonds 97,549 205,769 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 1,958,689 2,175,786 Finance lease liabilities, non-current 8,040 6,795 Other liabilities 534,228 448,356 Total non-current liabilities 16,906,642 18,093,812 TOTAL LIABILITIES 28,903,742 23,226,284 EQUITY Capital stock (900,000 shares authorized, 260,891 and 239,489 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, with no stated value) 100,000 161,580 Capital surplus 4,988,126 2,987,795 Treasury stock, at cost (142 and nil shares as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively) (13,631 ) - Retained earnings 3,413,644 2,767,001 Total SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd.'s equity 8,488,139 5,916,376 Noncontrolling interests 2,692,546 650,314 TOTAL EQUITY 11,180,685 6,566,690 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 40,084,427 29,792,974