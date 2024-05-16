Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.05.2024

WKN: A3D2GC | ISIN: US8712411052
NASDAQ
16.05.24
15:30 Uhr
2,900 US-Dollar
+0,020
+0,69 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
JAPAN
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.05.2024 | 14:36
SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd.: SYLA Reports Full Year 2023 Financial and Operational Results

53.66% and 141.14% Increase in Gross Profit and Net Income from Continuing Operations for Full Year 2023 Compared to Full Year 2022, Respectively
Rimawari-kun Members Reached 279,029 as of December 31, 2023, a 17.7% Increase from 2022
Rimawari-kun Platform Gross Merchandise Value Surpasses 5 Billion Yen as of December 31, 2023

TOKYO, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SYT) ("SYLA" or "the Company"), operator of the largest membership real estate crowd-funding platform in Japan, Rimawari-kun, reported its financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2023.

Full Year 2023 Operational Highlights:

  • Awarded the Excellent business Award for ZEH-M Oriented Certification and Integration of Energy-Saving Technology for its SYFORME MOTOMACHI-CHUKAGAI brand condominium
  • Sold the SYFORME SUMIYOSHI II brand condominium
  • Announced gain on sales of investment securities, resulting in a profit of 96 million yen
  • As of May 8, 2024, ietty membership surpassed 400,000, a 100,000 increase in membership since March 2024
  • Subsidiary SYLA Solar announced issuance of series 1 unsecured bonds of ¥50 million and announced comprehensive business alliance with LIVE THE CREATIVE Inc.
  • Announced growth strategy centered on mergers and acquisitions
  • Announced FY2024 financial guidance and upward revision of FY2023 year-end dividend to ¥180 Per Share
  • Entered into capital and business alliance and became largest shareholder of RIBERESUTE CORPORATION
  • Sold four SYFORME brand condominiums to a private fund managed by BlackRock's real estate business
  • Rimawari-kun platform gross merchandise value surpasses ¥5 billion
  • Announced business collaboration with a private fund managed by BlackRock's real estate business
  • Announced definitive agreement for a business transfer from ietty, Inc.
  • Began the sale of SYFORME NAKANO condominium units for investors
  • Initiated Employee Stock Purchase Plan
  • Sold a condominium development site in Shimo-Meguro, Tokyo
  • Announced Interim Dividend of ¥70 Per Share
  • Authorized ¥200.0 Million ($1,385,000) ADS Repurchase Program
  • Rimawari-kun ranked as the top real estate crowdfunding platform in Japan for two consecutive years

Management Commentary
"This past year was a pivotal one full of advancement for SYLA across our various business sectors," said Chairman, Founder, and CEO Hiroyuki Sugimoto. "We achieved record highs in our real estate development and sales, real estate crowdfunding, asset management, solar power businesses, and we achieved significant increases in both gross profit and net income."

"Throughout the latter half of the year, the company strategically pursued acquisitions to bolster our real estate development and sales, and crowdfunding businesses. The acquisition of ietty, becoming the largest shareholder and forming a strategic business alliance with RIBERESUTE, and the supply of properties to BlackRock are all strategic moves that have positioned SYLA for significant growth in 2024 and beyond. The favorable Japanese macroeconomic environment, characterized by low interest rate policies, increased inbound investments, and population growth in the central Tokyo area are all factors that position our top-line growth."

"Looking ahead, I would like to reiterate and emphasize our growth strategy centered around M&A. The successes of the past year on this front have strengthened our confidence in maximizing the potential of ventures that have synergies with our company. We anticipate reasonable, short-term integration costs which we believe will yield substantial returns for our shareholders in the medium to long-term. With a robust balance sheet and ample cash reserves, we are well positioned to explore and execute on this initiative."

Full Year 2023 Financial Results:
Results compare the full year ended December 31, 2023, to the full year ended December 31, 2022, unless otherwise indicated. Results below are for SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd. on a consolidated basis.

  • Revenues increased 3.12% to ¥22,743,410 thousand (US $161.4 million) for the year ended December 31, 2023 from ¥22,055,785 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2022. The increase was mainly attributable to an increase in land sales due to a sale of large development sites, offset by a decrease in total real estate sales due to the number of units sold decreased from 588 units in full year 2022 to 446 units in full year 2023.
  • Gross profit increased 53.66% to ¥5,537,444 thousand (US $39.3 million) for the year ended December 31, 2023 from ¥3,603,816 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2022. The increase was mainly attributable to high-margin transactions, such as the sale of land for large-scale development and the sale of one building for sale.
  • Total operating expenses increased to ¥4,096,346 thousand (US $29.1 million) for the year ended December 31, 2023 from ¥2,825,104 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2022. The increase was mainly attributable to an increase in legal and professional expenses due to increase in IPO-related costs such as share-based payment costs and legal fees due to listing on the NASDAQ market, and an increase in salaries and welfare expenses due to increase in personnel for management system development, etc.
  • Net income from continuing operations increased by 141.14% to ¥749,361 thousand (US $5.3 million) for the year ended December 31, 2023 from ¥310,761 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2022. The increase was mainly attributable to the significant increase in gross profit.
  • As of December 31, 2023, SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd. had ¥4,017,311, thousand (US $28.5 million) cash and cash equivalents.
  • Total net assets increased to ¥40,084,427 thousand ($285 million) as of December 31, 2023 from ¥29,792,974 thousand ($211 million) as of December 31, 2022.

*(Conversion rate: ¥140.92 = US$1.00)

Fiscal Year 2024 Guidance

SYLA is providing the following guidance for fiscal year 2024:

Low (JPY)High (JPY)
Fiscal Year 2024 Revenue27.5 billion yen 30.0 billion yen
Fiscal Year 2024 Income from Continuing Operations 750 million yen 1.10 billion yen


About SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd.
Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SYT) ("SYLA" or "the Company") owns and operates the largest membership real estate crowd-funding platform in Japan, Rimawari-kun, which targets individuals, corporate and institutional investors, as well as high net worth individuals. SYLA's mission is to democratize real estate investment around the world through technology and asset management through the Rimawari-kun platform. SYLA is engaged in the overall investment condominium business, including planning, development, construction, sales, rental management, building management, repair work, and the sale of properties. Additional information about the Company's products and services is available at https://syla-tech.jp/en.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the expected gross proceeds and the closing of the offering. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management's current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F, filed with the SEC on April 18, 2023. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Contact Information

SYLA Technologies Investor Relations Contact:
Gateway Group, Inc.
John Yi and Steven Shinmachi
SYLA@gateway-grp.com
(949) 574-3860

SYLA Technologies Company Contact
Takeshi Fuchiwaki
Director, Chief Growth Officer
irpr@syla.jp

SYLA TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands of Japanese Yen ("JPY"), except for share data)
As of December 31,
2023 2022
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents 4,017,311 2,542,795
Restricted cash 569,469 168,630
Term deposits 233,505 160,089
Short-term investments 89,482 -
Accounts receivable, net 162,690 67,776
Inventories 16,849,935 10,517,193
Prepaid expenses, net 357,104 647,534
Other current assets, net 304,271 185,350
Current assets of discontinued operations - 10,600
Total current assets 22,583,767 14,299,967
Non-current assets
Restricted cash, non-current 25,180 76,578
Long-term deposits 9,300 30,511
Long-term investments, net 490,437 413,805
Property, plant and equipment, net 11,889,701 10,231,057
Solar power systems, net 476,778 361,422
Intangible assets, net 133,226 194,361
Goodwill 730,776 727,701
Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,409,255 2,597,500
Finance lease right-of-use assets 11,980 11,396
Other assets, net 1,324,027 848,676
Total non-current assets 17,500,660 15,493,007
TOTAL ASSETS 40,084,427 29,792,974
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable 559,420 419,058
Accrued liabilities 277,425 159,533
Short-term loans 1,692,599 697,179
Current portion of long-term loans 7,243,022 1,030,850
Current portion of long-term bonds 107,601 126,525
Deferred revenue 165,262 228,426
Income tax payables 466,872 431,418
Operating lease liabilities, current 433,725 427,856
Finance lease liabilities, current 4,158 4,821
Other current liabilities 1,047,016 1,603,498
Current liabilities of discontinued operations - 3,308
Total current liabilities 11,997,100 5,132,472
Non-current liabilities
Long-term loans 14,308,136 15,257,106
Long-term bonds 97,549 205,769
Operating lease liabilities, non-current 1,958,689 2,175,786
Finance lease liabilities, non-current 8,040 6,795
Other liabilities 534,228 448,356
Total non-current liabilities 16,906,642 18,093,812
TOTAL LIABILITIES 28,903,742 23,226,284
EQUITY
Capital stock (900,000 shares authorized, 260,891 and 239,489 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, with no stated value) 100,000 161,580
Capital surplus 4,988,126 2,987,795
Treasury stock, at cost (142 and nil shares as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively) (13,631) -
Retained earnings 3,413,644 2,767,001
Total SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd.'s equity 8,488,139 5,916,376
Noncontrolling interests 2,692,546 650,314
TOTAL EQUITY 11,180,685 6,566,690
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 40,084,427 29,792,974
SYLA TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Amounts in thousands of JPY, except for share and per share data)
For the Years Ended December 31,
2023 2022 2021
Revenues, net 22,743,410 22,055,785 16,665,382
Cost of revenues (17,205,966) (18,451,969) (13,516,293)
Gross profit 5,537,444 3,603,816 3,149,089
Operating expenses
Selling, general and administrative expenses (4,096,346) (2,825,104) (2,466,731)
Total operating expenses (4,096,346) (2,825,104) (2,466,731)
Income from continuing operations 1,441,098 778,712 682,358
Other income (expenses)
Other income 146,787 201,954 43,951
Income (loss) from equity method investments (1,689) (748) 109
Other expenses (570,856) (323,977) (226,346)
Total other expenses (425,758) (122,771) (182,286)
Income from continuing operations before income taxes 1,015,340 655,941 500,072
Income tax expense (265,979) (345,180) (221,384)
Net income from continuing operations 749,361 310,761 278,688
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (6,742) 78,628 -
Net income 742,619 389,389 278,688
Net income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests 61,187 4,329 1,199
Net loss from discontinued operations attributable to noncontrolling interests - (9,895) -
Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 61,187 (5,566) 1,199
Net income attributable to SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd. 681,432 394,955 277,489
Net income from continuing operations per share
- Basic 2,698.42 1,280.25 1,201.09
- Diluted 2,263.36 1,081.45 1,022.40
Income (loss) from discontinued operations per share
- Basic (26.44) 369.84 -
- Diluted (22.17) 312.41 -
Net income attributable to SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd. per share
- Basic 2,671.99 1,650.09 1,201.09
- Diluted 2,241.19 1,393.86 1,022.40
Weighted average shares used in calculating basic and diluted net income per share
- Basic 255,028 239,353 231,031
- Diluted 304,049 283,354 271,409
Comprehensive income
Net income 742,619 389,389 278,688
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
Reclassification of unrealized loss on available-for-sale debt securities to net income when realized, net of tax effect of nil, nil, and 175 for the years ended December 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021, respectively - - 396
Other comprehensive income, net of tax - - 396
Comprehensive income 742,619 389,389 279,084
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 61,187 (5,566) 1,199
Comprehensive income attributable to SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd. 681,432 394,955 277,885

