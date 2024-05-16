Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.05.2024
16.05.2024 | 17:18
STARMUS Festival: Christopher Nolan, Laurie Anderson, Sylvia Earle and David Attenborough winners of the Stephen Hawking Medal for Science Communication

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The STARMUS Festival announced the winners of the Stephen Hawking Medal for Science Communication recognizing individuals for their exceptional contributions to science communication. The award ceremony along with the Sonic Universe Concert headlined by The Offspring featuring special performances by Laurie Anderson, Tony Hadley, and other guests took and moderated by comedian and science advocate Robin Ince, with the medals presented by STARMUS co-founders Garik Israelian, PhD, and Brian May, PhD.

Christopher Nolan with the Stephen Hawking Medal Acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan holds the Stephen Hawking Medal for Science Communication, awarded for his thought-provoking films that explore deep scientific themes, such as

The medal, designed by cosmonaut Alexei Leonov, Garik Israelian and Brian May , features a portrait of Professor Hawking, an image of Alexei Leonov during the first spacewalk and the iconic guitar, the "Red Special," symbolizing the fusion of music and science.

Christopher Nolan

Acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan's thought-provoking films, such as "Interstellar" and "Tenet," ignited curiosity in scientific concepts. Nolan expressed his gratitude: "Thank you to STARMUS. The relationship between art and science is incredibly important, and in my work, I've taken pleasure in trying to communicate what I have learned about science from scientists and how truth can be stranger than fiction."

Laurie Anderson

Pioneering artist and composer Laurie Anderson, using her unique style, makes complex scientific concepts accessible and engaging through art. Anderson emphasizes, "Receiving the Stephen Hawking Medal is an honor I hope one day to be worthy of. Many thanks to Starmus for creating this medal that celebrates both art and science- that is- that celebrated awareness itself. I'm overwhelmed by gratitude to all my teachers who taught me about art, music, the natural world, and love."

Sylvia Earle

Renowned oceanographer and explorer Sylvia Earle has dedicated her life to understanding and protecting the oceans. Her work has significantly raised public awareness about marine conservation. Earle stated, "I am deeply honored to receive this award on behalf of the ocean and to communicate her message: No blue, no green. No ocean, no life. We must protect the ocean as if our lives depend on it, because they do."

David Attenborough - Special Lifetime Achievement

Legendary broadcaster and natural historian Sir David Attenborough's work has educated and inspired generations to care about our planet. Attenborough commented, "Greatly complimented to have been awarded the Stephen Hawking Medal. Effective science communication is crucial in our fight to preserve the natural world."

Starmus Logo
Laurie Anderson with the Stephen Hawking Medal Innovative artist and composer Laurie Anderson is holding the Stephen Hawking Medal for Science Communication. Known for her experimental performances and multimedia projects, Anderson has successfully bridged the gap between art and technology, engaging audiences with complex scientific concepts through her unique and captivating style.
Sylvia Earle with the Stephen Hawking Medal Renowned oceanographer Sylvia Earle receives the Stephen Hawking Medal for Science Communication in recognition of her lifelong dedication to understanding and protecting the oceans. Earle's work has significantly raised public awareness about marine conservation, emphasizing the vital connection between ocean health and human survival.
Brian May accepting the Stephen Hawking Medal on behalf of David Attenborough STARMUS co-founder Sir Brian May accepts the Stephen Hawking Medal for Science Communication on behalf of Sir David Attenborough. The legendary broadcaster and natural historian is celebrated for his ground-breaking documentaries that have educated and inspired generations, fostering a greater appreciation for the natural world.

