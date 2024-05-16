INFORMA MARKETS - INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION: More Than 14,000 Registered Professionals Attend WasteExpo to Connect with Industry Leaders and Establish New Standards in Policy, Food Recovery, Compost and Sustainability

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2024 / WasteExpo, North America's largest event dedicated to solid waste, recycling, organics, food waste recovery, and sustainability took place last week, May 6-9 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The event gathered professionals from more than 75 countries to discover the newest global trends and resources poised to drive innovation, sustainability and amplify progress in waste management, excelling the future of the industry.

Sessions highlighted experts in a wide array of topics ranging from reusing food scraps in the Food Recovery Forum, featuring executives from Wegmans and Kroger to strategic investment strategies in the Stifel Waste360 Investor Summit. In conjunction with a focused show floor area, technological educational content highlighted new uses of artificial intelligence (AI), automation and robotics in sorting and material identification, raising the standards and efficiency of waste collection, distribution, composting and recycling.

"WasteExpo is the pivotal place where the most innovative and knowledgeable authorities come together to solve challenges facing the waste industry, create new deals and share invaluable insight into future trends, processes and evolution that continuously affect waste professionals," shares Marc Acampora, Market Leader, VP of WasteExpo at Informa Markets' Infrastructure and Construction Group. "Through community events, top tier education, networking opportunities and the most expansive show floor, WasteExpo brings the industry together to not only celebrate the progress, but also to inspire future success on a global scale, leading to safer, healthier and cleaner communities across the globe."

Special events highlighting individuals and communities making positive change included the Waste360 TRASHION Show, featuring 17 designers from around the country debuting upcycled outfits on a runway style catwalk, raising awareness of upcycling fabric and scraps to create new items, combatting the apparel industry's predicted 50 percent increase in global emissions by 2030. Andrea Valentina from Orlando, Florida, took first place for the design titled "Chaos", featuring recycled denim and bubble wrap. The judging panel included Tequila Smith, Executive Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer of Reworld, Lee Spivak, Director of Advisory Services at WM and Carrie Carter Cooper, Founder and Executive Director of the Las Vegas Fashion Council.

The Environmental Research & Education Foundation (EREF) hosted its Annual Charitable Auction, mobilizing donated products and experiences including recycling cans, trash compactors, trucks, and executive outings, resulting in over $4 million raised. All funds from the Auction directly support EREF's mission, funding data analysis, scholarships and research grants across numerous sustainability topics like landfill emissions measurement, improved recycling, composting and conversation of waste to energy and fuel.

More than 580 exhibiting companies including Mack Trucks, WM, Republic Services, Battle Motors, Chevron, Volvo and Wastequip were present on the show floor to debut new products, services and technology to advance the sector through upgraded safety features, sorting machinery, oil conversion and composting tools. Product launches included electric fleets of Mack Trucks, additional PreView Radar product lines from Sensata, designed to enhance operator awareness and fleet safety, as well as the unveiling of Battle Truck Solutions (BTS), an entity of Battle Motors that will provide aftersales support to over 180 dealer locations across North America, and finally, New Way and Hyzon unveiled the first-ever hydrogen fuel cell refuse truck.

WasteExpo 2025 will return to the Las Vegas Convention Center May 5-8. Visit www.WasteExpo.com and www.Waste360.com for additional information and stay up to date with industry news.

About WasteExpo

WasteExpo is North America's largest solid waste, recycling, organics, food waste recovery, and sustainability tradeshow serving both the private and public sectors.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. The portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. The company provides customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, it brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive year-round. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com.

Media Contact:

Abby Portwood

Infrastructure and Construction PR

ConstructionPR@informa.com

SOURCE: INFORMA MARKETS - INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION

View the original press release on accesswire.com