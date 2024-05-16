CSAA Insurance Group Strengthens Purchasing Strategy To Support Communities and the Environment

Refocused program now seeks sustainable as well as diverse suppliers

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2024 / Refocusing its strategy to increase purchasing from diverse and sustainable suppliers, CSAA Insurance Group, a AAA insurer, has launched a redesigned supplier program that adds sustainability goals while strengthening supplier diversity targets.

The expanded Diverse & Sustainable Supplier Program grows CSAA's existing supplier diversity practices to increase the company's engagement with businesses owned by people of color, veterans, women, members of the LGBTQ+ community, and persons with disabilities, as well as certified small businesses. The program also now aims to increase its work with suppliers that share in the company's goal to reduce its impact on the planet.

Suppliers that would like to learn more about the program or explore becoming a CSAA diverse and sustainable supplier can reach out to supplier.diversity@csaa.com.

"Diverse and sustainable supplier programming adds economic value," said Mike Zukerman, CSAA's interim president and chief executive officer. "Diverse businesses are typically small to mid-sized companies that directly impact the economic vitality of communities. Further, climate change is impacting our customers and employees, so we want to support companies that share our goal of protecting the environment."

CSAA has partnered with nationally recognized supplier diversity and sustainability organizations to strengthen its connections in the supplier diversity community and further its reach on its climate journey:

The National Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC)

The Western Regional Minority Supplier Development Council (WRMSDC), a National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) affiliate

The Women's Business Enterprise National Center (WBENC)

Business Council on Climate Change (BC3)

"CSAA is a leader in the insurance space, and our diverse employees, customers, and suppliers have high expectations of our brand," said Shondra Watson-Wilson, who joined CSAA last year to lead the company's Diverse & Sustainable Supplier Program. "We intend to serve as an advocate and leader of equitable purchases and contribute an even greater impact on society, our customers and employees, and the communities we serve."

Wilson has nearly 20 years of experience leading organizational change and maximizing the value of an organization's diversity and inclusion initiatives. Watson-Wilson and CSAA are laser-focused on retaining diverse and sustainable suppliers, partnering with business service organizations and embedding supplier diversity and sustainability into procurement.

CSAA is committed to promoting and implementing diverse and sustainable practices beyond just business decisions, embedding its strategy internally and externally. For more information, reach out to supplier.diversity@csaa.com.

About CSAA Insurance Group

CSAA Insurance Group, a AAA Insurer, offers automobile, homeowners and other personal lines of insurance to AAA Members through AAA clubs in 23 states and the District of Columbia. Founded in 1914, the company has been rated "A" or better by AM Best for more than 90 years and is one of the top personal lines property casualty insurance groups in the United States, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners. The company has been repeatedly named one of the 50 most community-minded companies in America by Points of Light. More information is available at http://csaa-insurance.aaa.com and on social media (Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Tik Tok, Threads and YouTube).

Read More

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CSAA Insurance on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: CSAA Insurance

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/csaa-insurance

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CSAA Insurance

View the original press release on accesswire.com